Ryan International School murder: Actress Renuka Shahane says 'in run for grades we left humanity behind'

India FP Staff Jun 08, 2018 16:50:01 IST

A day after a Class 11 student was accused of murdering seven-year-old student of Gurugram's Ryan International School, actress Renuka Shahane wrote a post on Facebook saying,"...how violence is considered cool these days and in the run for grades we’ve left humanity far behind." The actress also requested "International Schools to wake up & start actually educating their pupils".

Earlier on 9 September, the actress had taken to Facebook to express her shock and dismay over the callous manner in which sexual predators are able to target children within institutions like schools, where one assumes children will be safe. Her post was a reaction to the Gurugram school murder and another case of a five-year-old girl being raped by a peon inside the premises of a private school in Shahdara in Delhi, which had sent shock waves across the country.

File image of actress Renuka Shahane. Getty Images

Raising the question of how safe children really are in schools, she had written, "incident after incident points to laxity about the security of our kids despite the high fees in many "International" schools." Shahane had also called upon parents, teachers, government "to stop making it so easy for sexual predators to get away with crimes."

In a development on Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained a Class XI student in connection with the Gurugram School murder. According to sources in the CBI quoted by IANS, the senior student was seen with a knife inside the school campus on the day the Class 2 was killed.

The CBI has asked for the 16-year-old boy's custody in order to find out if any other people were involved in the crime, and to also unearth the sequence of events leading to the child's death, and to "unearth the conspiracy, if any".

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 16:50 PM

