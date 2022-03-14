Russia-Ukraine conflict: S Jaishankar to issue statement in Parliament tomorrow

The Central government launched Operation Ganga on 24 February to bring back stranded Indians stuck in Ukraine

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will issue a statement on Tuesday on India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the evacuation operations, Operation Ganga, undertaken by the Centre to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine in the second part of the Budget Session in Parliament.

The Opposition has hit out at the government over the "delay" in rescuing the students caught in the conflict zone and criticised the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for issuing "vague" advisories.

On Sunday, the Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, had said that his party will raise the concerns of medical students returning from Ukraine in the budget session. He made the statement after he and other Congress MPs met Sonia Gandhi to discuss the parliament agenda.

The Central government launched Operation Ganga on 24 February to bring back stranded Indians stuck in Ukraine.

Four central ministers Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia and General VK Singh were sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to coordinate the efforts for the rescue in various countries.

So far, India has been able to rescue around 20,000 stranded citizens in more than 80 special evacuation flights. Through its Operation Ganga, India has also been able to rescue several citizens who hail from neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Nepal.

Also read: Budget Session of Parliament: S Jaishankar to make statement on Operation Ganga and Ukraine

During the operation, buses and trains brought Indians to the western borders of Ukraine and they were flown back to India via locations like Bucharest, Budapest, Suceava, and Warsaw.

The last batch of over 600 students who were evacuated from Sumy was brought back to India via Poland.

Meanwhile, India has decided to temporarily relocate its embassy in Ukraine to Poland. "In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated to Poland," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The second part of the Budget Session begins today and will go on till 8 April.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.