Russia-Ukraine conflict: ‘Operation Ganga’ shows India left no stone unturned to bring back citizens

India has stepped up its efforts and doing all it can to ensure the safe return of its citizens; on Monday, the government said that it would be sending four of its ministers to countries neighbouring countries to expedite the process

India’s ‘Operation Ganga’ — the rescue ops being carried out to bring back all Indians stuck in Ukraine — is going ahead full steam and till Monday, six Air India planes had brought back civilians from the conflict-ridden zone.

Here’s a look at how different countries are evacuating its citizens vis-à-vis India.

United States

On 25 February, the embassy of the United States in Ukraine issued a travel advisory to stranded American citizens and informed them that the Joe Biden administration cannot aid in their repatriation to the US from the war-torn country.

It stated, “The US government will not be able to evacuate US citizens from Ukraine. Please review what the US government can and cannot do to assist you in a crisis overseas. US citizens may seek consular services, including requests for repatriation loans, passport, and visa services, at US embassies and consulates in neighbouring countries.”

As per reports, there are an estimated 900 employees stranded in the war-hit country.

News agency Reuters reported that a private volunteer group from Florida launched an attempt to usher about two dozen Americans out of Ukraine since the country came under Russian military attack on Thursday.

The rescue operation by the Tampa-based non-profit Project Dynamo began in Kyiv and were able to rescue around 23-24 Americans.

United Kingdom

Days prior to the Russian invasion, the British embassy had issued a circular informing that it would not be able to provide consular access in the war-hit country, and "British nationals should not expect increased consular support or help with evacuating in these circumstances."

Furthermore, Britain relocated its Kyiv office to Lviv.

On 26 February, Daily Mail reported that more than 50 charities urged the UK government to set up a massive programme to help Ukrainian evacuees.

The Refugee Council headed a coalition of organisations saying Britain should play a ‘leading role’ in efforts to evacuate and resettle people displaced by Putin’s war.

Germany

Ahead of the Russian invasion, Germany urged their citizens to leave the country immediately.

"German nationals are strongly urged to leave the country now,” the foreign ministry had said on its website on 12 February.

German airline Lufthansa also announced that it had suspended flights to and from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv for one week beginning Monday.

Also, Berlin has shut down its embassy, which was situated in Kyiv.

China

An approximate 6,000 Chinese nations are presently stuck in Ukraine as of today. On Sunday, China's envoy to Ukraine said current conditions were too unsafe to evacuate citizens.

Earlier on 24 February, Beijing had announced a chartered plane for its citizens. It requested citizens leaving Kyiv to display identification signs such as the Chinese flag. However, these plans were later deferred.

Chinese ambassador Fan Xianrong was quoted as saying, "There are missiles in the air, explosions and guns on the ground, and the two armies are fighting each other... How is it possible to ensure safety (to leave) in such circumstances?"

India

Thousands of Indian students who were studying in Ukraine have been stuck in the country which was invaded by Russia last week.

Reacting to pleas and appeals from the students, which emerged on social media, India launched the multi-pronged 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine after Russia invaded it.

Despite the fact that Ukrainian airspace is closed, India has been carrying out evacuation flights from neighbouring countries of Romanian capital Bucharest and Hungarian capital Budapest.

As of date, six Air India flights have brought back those stuck in the war zone and many more such efforts are ongoing. In fact, the government announced on Monday that four Union ministers would travel to Poland and Romania to oversee the evacuation of thousands of Indians, including students, who are still stuck there.

The government said that Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, and Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri, Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradtiya Scindia, and Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation General V K Singh will be heading out soon and will be visiting as special envoys of the Indian government.

This move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday his government is "working day and night" to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.

"Wherever there is trouble, we left no stone unturned to bring our citizens back," Modi added.

With inputs from agencies

