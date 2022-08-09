RPF personnel steps into action to save passengers falling from moving train

A CCTV footage shared by the Ministry of Railways shows a woman and a man fall from the moving train, but swift action of RPF personnel and fellow onlookers at the platform helped them

Railway stations in India continue to witness dangerous incidents where passengers come face to face with some life-threatening situations. However, to ensure the safety of passengers and prevent such situations, the Railway Police Force often takes action. Case in point, recent CCTV footage from Bankura railway station shows how the RPF stepped into action. The 49-second video showed a few passengers on the platform while a train was leaving. At the far end of the platform, an elderly woman and a young man were seen boarding the moving train. While boarding the train that was in motion, the woman and the young man suddenly lose their balance and take a fall. The duo were almost going to fall between the gap between the train and the platform, but the RPF personnel made a sudden run towards them.

Besides the RPF personnel, other passengers on the platform also ran towards the old woman and the man to ensure they were safe. The group of fellow passengers and the RPF personnel helped the duo get back on their feet.

Sharing the footage on Twitter, the Ministry of Railways tweeted, “Service and Seva Bhav! The alertness and swift action taken by RPF staff at Bankura Station, West Bengal saved the lives of an elderly woman and her son who slipped while boarding the moving train.” The Ministry also cautioned passengers to not board or alight a moving train. The video has been viewed over 28.5k times since it was shared on Monday.

Service & Seva Bhav! The alertness & swift action taken by RPF staff at Bankura Station, West Bengal saved the lives of an elderly woman & her son who slipped while boarding the moving train. Passengers are requested not to board or alight a moving train. pic.twitter.com/Dl0WoTBwvP — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 8, 2022

Twitter users are applauding the swift action taken by the RPF personnel who foresaw that such an incident might happen. One of the users commented, “Even before the passengers reached the gate the officer anticipated the mishap. Absolutely God sent for both the passengers.”

Even before the passengers reached the gate the officer anticipated the mishap .... Absolutely God sent for both the passengers — Sagar Mishra (@SagarMi86894414) August 9, 2022

Another user suggested a solution to prevent such incidents and wrote, “Only solution is auto doors. Doors need to be automatically closed and auto locked before the train moves. It should not be unlocked until it stops.”

@RailMinIndia Only solution is auto doors. Doors need to be automatically closed and auto locked before train moves. It should not be unlocked until it stops. — Prakash Pal (@PrakaashPal) August 9, 2022

Commending the RPF personnel, another user wrote, “Wow ! The lady police had a good presence of mind. She premeditated the event and was swift in her action. Great job officer.”

Wow ! The Lady police had a good presence of mind. she premeditated the event n was swift in her action. Grt job officer👏 — Naveen Kumar (@nvnbhanwala) August 9, 2022

What are your thoughts on this video.

