India

Rising India Summit 2023: 'Savarkar sacrificed a lot, study him before commenting,' says Gadkari

In a conversation with News18 India's Managing Editor Kishore Ajwani, Gadkari also spoke about new initiatives by his ministry. He said, 'hydrogen buses will be ready in India very soon and planes will also use clean fuel'

FP Staff March 29, 2023 17:57:17 IST
Rising India Summit 2023: 'Savarkar sacrificed a lot, study him before commenting,' says Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at News18 Rising India Summit.

New Delhi: “Veer Savarkar sacrificed a lot and people should study him before commenting on him,” Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said at News18’s Rising India conclave on Wednesday.

The remarks came amid a controversy over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments on the Hindu ideologue.

“We among ourselves might have differences with Savarkar’s ideology but he has sacrificed a lot,” he added.

After being disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP, Rahul Gandhi in a press conference said he will not apologise to anyone as “he is a Gandhi and not Savarkar.”

Hydrogen buses in India soon

In a conversation with News18 India’s Managing Editor Kishore Ajwani, Gadkari also spoke about new initiatives by his ministry.

He said, “hydrogen buses will be ready in India very soon and planes will also use clean fuel soon.”

Speaking on how new expressways have reduced travel time, Gadkari said that the expansion of road routes will not affect the airline business.

“From this year onwards, the journey from Delhi to Dehradun will take two hours,” he said.

Also read: Rising India Summit 2023: ‘Market is a market… ,’ says EAM Jaishankar on India’s oil purchases from Russia

Gadkari added that airlines can start flights covering longer distances.

WATCH the full conversation here:

With inputs from News18

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 29, 2023 19:09:23 IST

TAGS:

also read

News18 Network's 'Rising India’ summit, Poonawalla Fincorp to honour real-life heroes
India

News18 Network's 'Rising India’ summit, Poonawalla Fincorp to honour real-life heroes

The two-day conclave commemorates and promotes India's ascent to global prominence. It will honour and felicitate 20 ordinary Indian citizens as ‘Real Heroes’ who have made an impact at the grassroot levels through their social and community-led ideas

Rising India Summit 2023: India managed to get G20 back on track, says Jaishankar
India

Rising India Summit 2023: India managed to get G20 back on track, says Jaishankar

Jaishankar lauded India’s efforts to become the 'voice of the Global South' and emphasised that the hard work behind achieving the G20 presidency had paid off for the country

Rising India Summit 2023: ‘Will engage 100% pyaar se,’ says Jaishankar on future talks with new US envoy
India

Rising India Summit 2023: ‘Will engage 100% pyaar se,’ says Jaishankar on future talks with new US envoy

Garcetti has said in the past that he would bring up human rights and discrimination such as via the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as a “core” piece of his engagement rather than as an obligation, once appointed