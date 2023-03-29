Rising India Summit 2023: 'Savarkar sacrificed a lot, study him before commenting,' says Gadkari
In a conversation with News18 India's Managing Editor Kishore Ajwani, Gadkari also spoke about new initiatives by his ministry. He said, 'hydrogen buses will be ready in India very soon and planes will also use clean fuel'
New Delhi: “Veer Savarkar sacrificed a lot and people should study him before commenting on him,” Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said at News18’s Rising India conclave on Wednesday.
The remarks came amid a controversy over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments on the Hindu ideologue.
“We among ourselves might have differences with Savarkar’s ideology but he has sacrificed a lot,” he added.
After being disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP, Rahul Gandhi in a press conference said he will not apologise to anyone as “he is a Gandhi and not Savarkar.”
Hydrogen buses in India soon
In a conversation with News18 India’s Managing Editor Kishore Ajwani, Gadkari also spoke about new initiatives by his ministry.
He said, “hydrogen buses will be ready in India very soon and planes will also use clean fuel soon.”
#News18RisingIndia: “Hydrogen buses will be ready very soon in India,” says Union Minister @nitin_gadkari.
Watch #News18RisingIndia #LIVE | @KishoreAjwani pic.twitter.com/0uLpDkzcc0
— News18 (@CNNnews18) March 29, 2023
Speaking on how new expressways have reduced travel time, Gadkari said that the expansion of road routes will not affect the airline business.
“From this year onwards, the journey from Delhi to Dehradun will take two hours,” he said.
While speaking on #News18RisingIndia, Union Minister @nitin_gadkari says, “Planned development will help Delhi grow.”
Watch #News18RisingIndia #LIVE | @KishoreAjwani pic.twitter.com/TcDI8Pkykz
— News18 (@CNNnews18) March 29, 2023
Also read: Rising India Summit 2023: ‘Market is a market… ,’ says EAM Jaishankar on India’s oil purchases from Russia
Gadkari added that airlines can start flights covering longer distances.
WATCH the full conversation here:
With inputs from News18
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
News18 Network's 'Rising India’ summit, Poonawalla Fincorp to honour real-life heroes
The two-day conclave commemorates and promotes India's ascent to global prominence. It will honour and felicitate 20 ordinary Indian citizens as ‘Real Heroes’ who have made an impact at the grassroot levels through their social and community-led ideas
Rising India Summit 2023: India managed to get G20 back on track, says Jaishankar
Jaishankar lauded India’s efforts to become the 'voice of the Global South' and emphasised that the hard work behind achieving the G20 presidency had paid off for the country
Rising India Summit 2023: ‘Will engage 100% pyaar se,’ says Jaishankar on future talks with new US envoy
Garcetti has said in the past that he would bring up human rights and discrimination such as via the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as a “core” piece of his engagement rather than as an obligation, once appointed