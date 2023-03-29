Rising India Summit 2023: 'Savarkar sacrificed a lot, study him before commenting,' says Gadkari

New Delhi: “Veer Savarkar sacrificed a lot and people should study him before commenting on him,” Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said at News18’s Rising India conclave on Wednesday.



The remarks came amid a controversy over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments on the Hindu ideologue.

“We among ourselves might have differences with Savarkar’s ideology but he has sacrificed a lot,” he added.

After being disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP, Rahul Gandhi in a press conference said he will not apologise to anyone as “he is a Gandhi and not Savarkar.”

Hydrogen buses in India soon

In a conversation with News18 India’s Managing Editor Kishore Ajwani, Gadkari also spoke about new initiatives by his ministry.

He said, “hydrogen buses will be ready in India very soon and planes will also use clean fuel soon.”

Speaking on how new expressways have reduced travel time, Gadkari said that the expansion of road routes will not affect the airline business.

“From this year onwards, the journey from Delhi to Dehradun will take two hours,” he said.

Gadkari added that airlines can start flights covering longer distances.

