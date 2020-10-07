India

Rhea Chakraborty granted bail by Bombay HC in drug case, brother Showik's application rejected

Rhea Chakraborty has been asked to furnish bond amounting to Rs 1 lakh, and to appear at her nearest police station for 10 days after she is released on bail.

FP Staff October 07, 2020 11:47:18 IST
Bombay High Court has granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant in the case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, reports Live Law. 

She has been asked to furnish a bond amounting to Rs 1 lakh, among other conditions. Miranda and Sawant have been asked to furnish bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

However, the bail application of Chakraborty's brother Showik has been rejected.

The high court has further directed the actress to appear at her nearest police station every day for 10 days after she is released on bail. She has been restricted from leaving the country. Further, Chakraborty needs to inform the investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai, the high court ruled.

The passports of Miranda and Sawant have been confiscated as well. 

The court rejected the request of ASG Anil Singh, who was representing the NCB, for a stay on the order.

On 6 October, a Mumbai court extended the judicial custody of actress Chakraborty and Showik till 20 October. The special court had earlier rejected the bail pleas of the actress and her brother. They then moved Bombay High Court to seek bail.

Arrested last month, Chakraborty and the others were accused of having facilitated the procurement of drugs for consumption by Rajput.

