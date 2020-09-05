NCB arrests Samuel Miranda, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik on drug charges
NCB sleuths, accompanied by police officials, raided the residence of Showik Chakraborty in Santa Cruz (West) and Samuel Miranda's house in suburban Andheri (West) from 6.30 am
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday arrested Showik Chakraborty, brother of actor Rhea Chakraborty, and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda, reports said.
A report in Hindustan Times quoted NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra as confirming their arrest.
NDTV quoted sources as saying that the "the two have been charged under multiple sections of the anti-narcotics law and will be produced in a court on Saturday".
The NCB is conducting a drugs probe linked to Rajput's death, officials said.
CNN-News18 also confirmed the arrest, however, one of the reporters in the TV news channel said that Showik and Miranda's arrests are not linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, but to the consumption of drugs.
#NewsAlert – Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda arrested by NCB.@Herman_Gomes and @vinivdvc share more details with @Zakka_Jacob on #BrassTacks.
(Original Input: @manojkumargupta)#RheaDrugsLink pic.twitter.com/WdvkRgORKy
— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 4, 2020
Earlier, in the day, NCB sleuths, accompanied by police officials, raided Showik's residence in Santa Cruz (West) and Miranda's house in suburban Andheri (West) from 6.30 am. Showik lives with sister Rhea.
Both Showik and Miranda, who is Rajput's house manager, were handed over the summons to join the investigation during the search, the officials had told PTI earlier today.
"They have intended to go along (with the search team) due to media presence," an officer said.
They were later brought to the agency's zonal office in the Ballard Estate area.
The NCB has arrested three alleged drug peddlers operating in the capital city of Maharashtra in this case till now. The three arrested so far are Zaid Vilatra, 21, Abdel Basit Parihar and Kaizan Ibrahim. Ibrahim was arrested on Friday.
***
A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669
