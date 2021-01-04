Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik arrive at NCB office to mark court-mandated montly attendance

Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik were accompanied by their father at the NCB office on Monday morning

Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik were spotted at the Narcotics Control Bureau office on Monday morning, where they had arrived to mark their attendance. The duo was accompanied by their father Indrajit Chakraborty.

The siblings arrived at the NCB office to mark their monthly attendance in connection to the Sushant Singh Rajput's death. According to the court's orders, the actress was asked to report to the investigating agency on the first Monday of every month for six months, reports Times of India.

The siblings were arrested along with others under several relevant sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act

in September 2020. While Rhea was let out on bail on 7 October, Showik was granted bail by the court on 2 December last year.

Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat on 14 June.

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669