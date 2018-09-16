Rewari gangrape: SIT arrests one main accused, but army officer still absconding; SP says incident was 'pre-planned'

The Haryana Police on Sunday arrested one of the three main accused in the gangrape of a 19-year-old woman in Rewari in Haryana's Mahendragarh district. Superintendent of Police of Nuh district, Naazneen Bhasin, who is heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into the incident, said that Nishu, one of the main accused, planned the crime.

Bhasin added that after the gangrape, Nishu called Dr Sanjeev of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, to the tubewell where the three accused raped the woman. The SIT arrested Dr Sanjeev and the owner of the tubewell, identified as one Deen Dayal, earlier on Sunday. Sanjeev has been charged with "negligence".

The Nuh superintendent of police said all evidence pointed to Dayal and Sanjeev's involvement in the Rewari gangrape and that the entire incident was "pre-planned".

"Within 30 hours, the SIT has arrested two people," the senior officer said. "Sanjeev's involvement is proved as it was in his knowledge that the girl was held by the three accused, and that she was not conscious when the things were happening to her. He was part of the plan till the end, and he did not inform any authority."

"On basis of mobile forensics, it has been proved that Nishu contacted him (Sanjeev) to inform him that they needed a room. It was all pre-planned," Bhasin added.

Deen Dayal is owner of the tube-well where the incident took place. Sanjeev is a doctor who was found to be involved, as per all our evidence. The main accused Nishu, had pre-planned this & then called the doctor to the spot later: Nuh SP Naazneen Bhasin on #Rewari gang-rape case pic.twitter.com/hMVfjBJcWC — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2018

The 19-year-old from Rewari was abducted and gangraped on Wednesday while she was on her way to coaching classes. Among the three main accused in the case is an army personnel. "He is absconding, but he will be arrested soon," Bhasin asserted at a media briefing.

Raids are still on in Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and other states to nab the two absconding accused, a senior official part of the investigation said.

Besides the two earlier arrests on Sunday, the SIT had also recovered the vehicle in which the three accused allegedly abducted the woman in Rewari.

On Saturday, investigators had released photographs of the three absconding accused, including Nishu. The army officer was identified as Pankaj, who is posted in Kota, and Manish is the other accused.

Lieutenant General Cherish Mathson, who heads the South Western Command, said the army will help bring the rape-accused to book. "We do not shelter criminals. We will facilitate in looking for the accused and will make sure that if any army man is found involved in the rape case, he is brought to book," he told reporters.

Although the FIR in the Rewari gangrape names only three persons as the accused, the gangrape survivor's father said eight or 10 men may have raped her. He said she could identify only three of them. According to reports, 10 teams have been formed to locate those involved in the incident.

Earlier on Sunday, the Rewari Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Duggal, who was accused of failing to ensure prompt action in the case, was transferred. He was replaced by Superintendent of Police of the chief minister's security, Rahul Sharma. Duggal will now lead a battalion of the Haryana Armed Police in Hisar.

With inputs from PTI