Rewari gangrape: Haryana Police makes first arrest, main accused still at large; rape survivor's mother returns compensation

The Haryana Police on Sunday made its first arrest in the case of alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old woman in Haryana's Mahendragarh district, however, the accused named in the FIR — an army personnel and two other youth — are still on the run.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case Sunday arrested a man identified as Deen Dayal, owner of the tube well where the girl was allegedly raped. He has been charged with criminal conspiracy.

The SIT has also recovered the vehicle in which the woman was abducted. They have also arrested the doctor of Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital who initially treated her and charged him with "negligence", News18 reported.

Meanwhile, the woman's mother on Sunday returned the compensation cheque saying they want justice and not money.

"Some officials came yesterday to give me a compensation cheque. I am returning it today, as we want justice and not money. It has now been five days and none of the accused have been arrested till now," the gangrape survivor's mother told ANI.

"We want them (accused) hanged," she told CNN-News18.

On Saturday, the police also released the pictures of the three main accused. The police identified the army man who allegedly raped the girl as as Pankaj, who is posted in Kota. The other two accused have been identified as Manish and Nishu.

The police have also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the accused, but accused have managed to evade arrests.

In Jaipur, Lt Gen Cherish Mathson, who heads the South Western Command, said the army will help bring the rape accused to book. "We do not shelter criminals. We would facilitate in searching out the accused, and will make sure that if any army man is found involved in the rape case, he is brought to the book," he told reporters.

Though the FIR names only three persons as the accused, the gangrape survivor's father has said 8 or 10 men may have raped her. He said that she could identify only three of them. According to reports, 10 teams have been formed to locate those involved in the incident.

The woman, a school topper who had been felicitated by the government, was abducted at a bus stop in Kanina town on Wednesday while she was on the way to a coaching class, police said. She was then allegedly drugged and gangraped at a secluded spot. The accused later left her near a bus stop in Kanina the same day.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also condemned the incident and asked the Haryana Police chief to give an update on the probe. The special investigation team, led by Nuh Superintendent of Police Nazneen Bhasin, visited the crime spot. She said a medical examination of the woman had confirmed rape.

The case also evoked sharp reaction from the Opposition parties. They demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on moral grounds, saying the state had failed to protect its daughters.

With inputs from agencies