Haryana gangrape: Rewari Superintendent of Police transferred amid inquiry; Manohar Lal Khattar calls crime unfortunate

The Superintendent of Police of Rewari in Haryana was transferred on Sunday. Rahul Sharma replaced Rajesh Duggal in the post even as the Haryana Police is investigating the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-woman in Rewari in Haryana's Mahendragarh district.

Amid calls for his resignation due to the poor state of law and order in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar condemned the crime, saying it was unfortunate an army personnel was an accused in the rape case.

"Three accused have been identified. It's unfortunate they (the accused and the survivor) knew each other. It's even more unfortunate that one accused is an army personnel. A search is underway (for the absconding accused). We've announced reward of Rs 1 Lakh for information on them. They'll be nabbed soon," Khattar was quoted as saying by ANI.

The main accused named in the FIR — an army personnel and two other youth — are still absconding. However, the Haryana Police made its first arrest in the case of gangrape earlier on Sunday.

The Special Investigation Team arrested a man identified as Deen Dayal, the owner of the tubewell where the woman was allegedly raped, on Sunday. He has been charged with criminal conspiracy as he is believed to have known that the three would rape the woman in the tubewell. On Saturday, investigators had released photographs of the three absconding accused. The army officer was identified as Pankaj, who is posted in Kota. The other two accused have been identified as Manish and Nishu.

Besides the SIT, the Haryana Police had formed multiple teams to investigate the alleged Rewari gangrape. The police force had also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who provides useful information to help catch the accused.

On Saturday, the Superintendent of Police of Nuh, Nazneen Bhasin, who is heading the SIT investigating the case, met the rape survivor in a hospital in Rewari, where she is undergoing treatment. She said the woman's condition is stable, and also that a medical examination had confirmed rape.