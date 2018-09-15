Rewari gangrape: Medical report confirms rape; police announce Rs 1 lakh reward for information on accused

The Haryana Police on Saturday said they have formed multiple teams, apart from a Special Investigation Team (SIT), to look into the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old woman in Haryana's Mahendragarh district and nab the accused. The police also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who helps crack the case.

Nazneen Bhasin, the Police Superintendent of Nuh, who is heading the SIT to investigate the case, met the rape survivor at a hospital in Rewari, where she is undergoing medical treatment, and said her condition is stable. She added that the 19-year-old's medical report confirmed rape.

Medical report confirms rape. We've made multiple teams to nab the accused. I appeal to the people to give us any information they've regarding the case&have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for those who help us in cracking the case: Nuh SP Naazneen Bhasin on Rewari gangrape case pic.twitter.com/xZfm7veGSy — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2018

This comes after the police identified a serving defence personnel stationed in Rajasthan as the main accused in the case on Saturday. BS Sandhu, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana, said that investigators are working to get a warrant against the main accused, and that others will also be arrested soon.

Earlier, different police teams were also constituted to conduct raids to nab the accused as they have managed to evade arrest even after two days after the gangrape of the former CBSE topper came to light.

According to the FIR, the young woman had gone to attend a coaching class when she was abducted on Wednesday while waiting at a bus-stop in Kanina.

She was allegedly kidnapped by the accused who arrived in a car and was taken to a secluded place where she was gangraped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives, she alleged in her complaint. The accused left her near a bus stop in Kanina later that day.

The mother of the survivor had accused the police of failing to take action in the case. She said on Friday that her daughter was in a state of shock after the incident, while the accused were "roaming freely".

Meanwhile, the woman was admitted to a hospital in Rewari on Friday after she complained of pain in the abdomen. "The patient was brought with complaint of abdominal pain and we admitted her. Her ultrasound and X-ray were done which were normal," said a doctor at civil hospital at Rewari.

Opposition demands Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation

The incident evoked sharp reaction from the Opposition, with former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleging a complete breakdown of the law and order situation. He demanded resignation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on moral grounds for the state's alleged failure to protect its daughters.

"The chief minister should resign on moral grounds. There is complete breakdown of law and order machinery in Haryana. The latest shocking incident is not an isolated one. Criminals were on the run from Haryana when the Congress was in power, but crime graph has gone up ever since the BJP came to power," Hooda alleged.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Under the Khattar government, state already has the highest number of brutal gangrapes as per NCRB data."

Khattar, meanwhile, told reporters in Rohtak that the law will take its course and assured that culprits will be punished.

NCW directs Haryana DGP to apprise it of probe

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has directed Sandhu to apprise it of the probe at the earliest in the gangrape case, according to an official. Taking suo motu cognisance in the case, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said the commission strongly condemns the incident and has written to Sandhu, seeking an update in the matter at the earliest.

With inputs from agencies