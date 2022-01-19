Republic Day 2022: ITBP motorcyclists perform daredevil stunts at Rajpath; watch videos here

This is the first time the 'Janbaaz' team will perform at the Republic Day parade. The team was formed in 2017

New Delhi: Rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade are in full swing in New Delhi. Motorcyclists from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) showcased their skills at the Rajpath recently, leaving internet users stunned.

A video showing them performing daredevil stunts on motorcycles has gone viral on social media since it was shared by ANI on 19 January.

#WATCH | 'Janbaaz'-motorcyclists of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) practicing at the Rajpath, Delhi for the Republic Day Parade-2022 pic.twitter.com/qIJYVyVhNq — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2022

According to ANI, a total of 33 Bullet motorbikes and 146 ITBP personnel will take part in the Republic Day celebrations. This is the first time the 'Janbaaz' (Daredevils) team will perform at the Republic Day celebrations. The team was formed in 2017. In another video by the news agency, the Navy contingent can be seen grooving to parade music at the Rajpath. Watch the clip here:

#WATCH | Delhi: Navy contingent grooves to the tunes of parade music during Republic Day rehearsals at Rajpath, this morning pic.twitter.com/FXuJKgI5Mx — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2022



Republic Day celebrations this year:

The Republic Day celebrations this year will have no chief guest owing to the COVID-19 situation in the country. Furthermore, approximately 24,000 people are expected to attend the parade at Rajpath.

All social distancing norms will be followed at the venue and sanitiser dispensers will be available everywhere. Every person in attendance at the Republic Day parade has to wear a mask.

The upcoming parade on 26 January will also showcase some historic moments from the 1971 India-Pakistan war, with the Indian Air Force set to pay homage to India’s victory in the war through a special flying formation. The flypast will commemorate the Meghna Operation and the Tangail Drop, two of the most decisive events of the 1971 war.

The women contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF) will also take part in the Republic Day 2022 parade with an all-women biker team - Seema Bhawani. The team will showcase daredevil stunts at the parade this year.

Republic Day is celebrated to commemorate the day the Indian Constitution came into effect on 26 January, 1950. This year, the occasion will coincide with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which celebrates 75 years of the country’s independence.

