Watch: BSF's all-women biker team 'Seema Bhawani' practises daredevil stunts ahead of R-Day parade

The women contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF) were seen gearing up ahead of the Republic Day 2022 parade. The all-women biker team - 'Seema Bhawani' - showcased some daredevil stunts on New Delhi's Rajpath.

According to news agency ANI, more than 100 female troops from different ranks are taking part in the performance. This year will be the 2nd time in a row, when Seema Bhawani team will showcase their talent on the Republic Day.

The female contingent of BSF includes an inspector, two sub inspectors and many constables who are currently going through an over 8-hour training. The women personnel, who have been practicing the stunts to perfect their skill, look to give their best on the big day.

For the unversed, the Seema Bhawani team was formed in the year 2016 and for the first time they participated in the Republic Day parade in 2018. Meanwhile, BSF captain Himanshu asserted that they are all set to showcase the talents of BSF.

When asked about the stunts being performed on R-Day, Himanshu said that he does not want to disclose anything at the moment. Also, there are a few events that he would like to show only on R-Day, he noted.

In India, Republic Day is observed and celebrated on 26 January every year. On this day, the Constitution of the country came into effect.

As per the Union Culture Ministry, this year 36 teams of dancers have been selected to perform during the Republic Day parade 2022. The teams have been selected through a nationwide competition, the finale of which was held on 19 December.

The winners include Delhi’s International Academy of Mohiniyattam, Rekha Dance Group, Jai Ghosh Dance Group, Supriya Dance Group, Om Shree Vinayak Group of Uttar Pradesh, Sanskar Sanskriti Evam Paryavaran Sanrakkchhan Samiti of Uttarakhand, Girls Giddha Team, Boys Bhangra Team of Chandigarh University in Mohali among others.

