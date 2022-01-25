Republic Day 2022: Gallantry awards and other honours given on 26 January

The Republic Day celebration is also the occasion to recognise and honour the brave personnel in the armed forces and police for their exceptional courage in the field, and also to civilians who have performed acts of valour in different situations.

There are eight separate categories of awards given to honour the recipients for their work in their respective fields. Let’s find out what the awards are, who receives them and why, and who felicitates the recipients:

Padma Awards



The highest civilian awards in the country are announced on the eve of Republic Day. Padma Awards were instituted in 1954 and are awarded to citizens of India for their distinguished contribution in various fields of activity including education, arts, literature, science, acting, social service and public affairs.

Based on the scale of achievement, the awards are divided in three categories – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, listed in descending order of their honour.

Gallantry Awards

The President honours the country’s military personnel for their show of gallantry and valour with a total of six awards — Param Vir Chakra, Mahavir Chakra, Vir Chakra, Ashoka Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Shaurya Chakra.

Param Vir Chakra (PVC): India’s highest military decoration is awarded for displaying distinguished acts of valour during wartime. It is granted for “most conspicuous bravery in the presence of the enemy” on land, sea, or in the air.

Mahavir Chakra (MVC): The second highest military decoration in India is awarded for acts of conspicuous gallantry in the presence of the enemy, whether on land, at sea or in the air. It replaced the British Distinguished Service Order (DSO).

Vir Chakra (VrC): Third in precedence in wartime gallantry awards, Vir Chakra is awarded for acts of bravery on land, air, or sea.

Ashoka Chakra: It is India’s highest peacetime military decoration awarded for valour, courageous action or self-sacrifice away from the battlefield. This award can be given to either a military or civilian personnel.

Kirti Chakra: The medal is awarded for conspicuous gallantry otherwise than in the face of the enemy. It may be awarded to military personnel, civilian citizens, police personnel including central para-military forces and Railway Protection Force.

Shaurya Chakra: The Chakra is awarded for gallantry otherwise than in the face of the enemy. The decoration may be awarded posthumously. It may be awarded to military personnel, civilian citizens, police personnel including central para-military forces and Railway Protection Force.

The President’s Police Medals

The President also awards three police medals — for meritorious service, for distinguished service, and for gallantry — to law enforcement personnel in the country.

Established on 1 March 1951, the medals were originally called the President’s Police and Fire Service Medal.

The medals may be awarded to any member of a police service without regard to rank or time in service.

– Recipients of the medal are granted a monthly stipend that is paid to them even in retirement, and upon the recipient's death it continues to be paid to their surviving spouse.

– The President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) is awarded for, "gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals”.

– The President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) is awarded for a long and distinguished service to individuals who have served at least 21 years in the police service or in the central police and security organisations.

– The Police Medal for Meritorious Service is given to police and law enforcement personnel who have stayed committed to their duties for at least 15 years.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the list of 939 police personnel who have been awarded the medals on the 73rd Republic Day. It announced 189 Gallantry Medals, 88 Police Medals for Distinguished Service and 662 medals for Meritorious Service.

THE FULL LIST OF PRESIDENT'S POLICE MEDAL WINNERS

Awards by Roshneesh K'Maneck on Scribd

Correctional Services Medal

The President awards prison personnel under three categories – “Distinguished Service”, “Meritorious Service”, and “Gallantry Medals” – for their duties in the country’s correctional facilities.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

This award is given to young Indians under the age of 18 for outstanding achievement in innovation, scholastic achievements, social service, arts and culture, bravery, or sports.

The award is given by the President in the week preceding the Republic Day. This year 29 children were conferred with the PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.

The President’s Fire Medals



Similar to the President’s Police Medals, the President’s Fire Medals are awarded to the personnel of Fire Services on Republic Day and Independence Day each year.

On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, a total of 42 personnel have been awarded Fire Service Medals.

Out of these, the President’s Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is awarded to one personnel and the Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is awarded to two personnel for their respective acts of valour and gallantry.

The President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded to nine personnel and the Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded to 30 personnel for their respective distinguished and meritorious records of services.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS FOR PRESIDENT'S FIRE MEDALS

Fire Medals by Roshneesh K'Maneck on Scribd

Civil Defence & Home Guards Medals



On Tuesday, a total of 25 personnel and volunteers were also awarded Home Guard & Civil Defence Medals for their services.

Jeevan Raksha Padak



As the name suggests, the award is given to a person for saving someone’s life. The award is awarded to civilians to reward saving lives from drowning, fire, or natural calamities. It is awarded for "courage and promptitude in saving life under circumstances of grave bodily injury to the rescuer".

It’s also divided into three categories: Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and Jeevan Raksha Padak.



With inputs from agencies

