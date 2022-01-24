PM Modi interacts with 29 Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees, lauds children for scientific thinking

Twenty-nine children, including 14 girls, were awarded in six fields -- innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually interacted with the winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and awarded them certificates digitally using block chain technology.

He also called these children inspiration for the whole society. "You all must work keeping in mind how your work can help the country," the prime minister said while interacting with the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients.

Each child has been given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 and a certificate. The prime minister also greeted every one on the occasion of National Girl Child Day.

During the function, Modi gave digital certificates to the 61 winners of PMRBP 2021 and 2022 using a Block Chain-driven technology developed by IIT Kanpur under the National Blockchain Project. The digital certificates are stored on digital wallets installed on the mobile devices of the recipients. The digital certificates issued using the blockchain driven technology are unforgeable, globally verifiable, selectively disclosable and sensitive to user content. Block Chain Technology is being used for the first time for giving certificates to the awardees.

Interacting with Kumari Tarushi Gaur from Chandigarh, Modi enquired about her opinion on the balance between sports and studies. The prime minister asked why Tarushi idolises boxer Mary Kom. She informed the prime minister that she likes her because of her commitment to excellence and balance that she strikes as a sportsperson and as a mother. The prime minister said that the government is committed to providing all the facilities to the sportspersons and creating a mindset of winning at every level.

Interacting with Kumari Puhabi Chakraborti of Tripura, the prime minister enquired about her COVID related innovation. She also informed the prime minister about her fitness app for sportspersons. The prime minister asked about the support she receives from the school, friends and parents in her endeavour. He asked about her balance in devoting her time to sports as well as developing innovative apps.

Addressing the gathering, Modi noted that these awards become all the more significant in the light of the fact that they have been conferred during the important period when the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

He said this is the time to draw energy from the past and dedicate oneself to achieving great results in the coming 25 years of the Amrit kaal. He also greeted the daughters of the country on National Girl Child Day. Remembering the glorious history of the Freedom Struggle, he said,“These fighters had made the country's freedom the mission of their lives at a very young age and had dedicated themselves for it.”

The prime minister lauded that the children of India have shown their modern and scientific thinking in the vaccination program as well. Since 3 January, in just 20 days, more than 40 million children have got the corona vaccine.

He also lauded them for their leadership in the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan. The prime minister appealed to them to be an ambassador for Vocal for Local and lead the campaign of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

