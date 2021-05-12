Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra had said that it is not possible to conduct the examination on 20 June as the priority of the government is to protect the lives of candidates

The Rajasthan government has postponed the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 as the coronavirus cases are continuously rising in the state. The exam was scheduled to take place on 20 June, but now has been deferred until further notice. The decision has been taken to ensure the health and safety of candidates, teachers, and those involved in the examination process.

This is the second time when teh REET 2021 has been suspended. Originally, the exam was scheduled to be held on 25 April.

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, will announce the new date after reviewing the COVID-19 situation. The Department of Education, Rajasthan has shared various clippings of the press coverage of the postponement of the exam on Twitter.

Earlier, while speaking to the local media, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra had said that it is not possible to conduct the examination on 20 June as the priority of the government is to protect the lives of candidates, a report in Times Now had said. He further said that new dates will only be announced once the current situation improves.

The exam will be held for various teachers’ posts for classes 1 to 8. Those selected will be appointed at various schools across the state.