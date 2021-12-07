'Red caps a red alert for UP': Narendra Modi's jibe at Samajwadi Party as he inaugurates 3 mega projects in Gorakhpur

The prime minister was in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's hometurf of Gorakhpur for the opening of a fertiliser factory, an All India Institute of Medical Sciences and a hi-tech lab of the Indian Council of Medical Research-Regional Medical Research Centre (ICMR-RMRC)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s home turf Gorakhpur where he inaugurated three megaprojects today, including an AIIMS, a major fertiliser plant and ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC). The three big-ticket projects are worth over Rs 9,600 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit gains even more significance as it comes ahead of the assembly elections in the state, which are scheduled for next year.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi greets the crowd at the event in Gorakhpur where he inaugurated several development projects today. CM Yogi Adityanath was also present with him at the occasion. pic.twitter.com/RETQtrbaGl — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 7, 2021

On the fertiliser plant

The newly built fertiliser plant will be operated by the Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (HURL). According to the Prime Minister's Office, the foundation stone for the Gorakhpur Fertiliser Plant was laid by the prime minister on 22 July, 2016.

Lying shut for more than 30 years, it has been revived and built at a cost of around Rs 8,600 crore. The fertilizer plant has been revived with an aim to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of urea.

Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant will help in achieving #Aatmanirbhart in urea production by reducing its import: PM @narendramodi #उन्नत_प्रदेश_उत्तर_प्रदेश pic.twitter.com/OpFhNXa21k — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 7, 2021

Speaking on the project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that before 2014, the country was known for importing urea, and the shortage of fertilisers used to make headlines, but the situation has improved now.

Modi said his government stopped misuse of urea, and issued soil health cards to farmers so that they know which type of fertiliser is needed.

The prime minister said his government also took steps to hike urea production by reviving closed fertiliser plants.

The PM addressing huge crowds said, “When there is a government of double engines, then double speed work is also done. When work is done with good intentions, even disasters cannot become a hindrance."

He added, "At the time of laying the foundation stone of the fertiliser plant, I had said that due to this factory, Gorakhpur will emerge as the pivot of development in this entire region. Today I see it coming true."

The PM was also quick to highlight that the plant would not only provide enough urea to the many farmers of the state, but would also provide new opportunities for employment and self-employment in Purvanchal.

Modi also said the amount of sugarcane dues paid by the Yogi Adityanath government in four and a half years is more than the total sum paid by the previous governments in the state in 10 years.

On the new AIIMS

He also lauded his government for the creation of a new AIIMS in Gorakhpur. He said, "After independence till the beginning of this century, there was only one AIIMS in the country. Former Prime Minister Atal ji had approved of six AIIMS during his time. Work is going on across the country to building 16 news AIIMS for the last seven years."

Lauding the efforts of the UP government, Modi said, "When there is a government that worries about the oppressed and deprived sections, then it works hard and even yields results. The program in Gorakhpur today is a proof of the fact that nothing is impossible for new India when it becomes determined."

आजादी के बाद से इस सदी की शुरुआत तक देश में सिर्फ 1 एम्स था। अटल जी ने 6 और एम्स स्वीकृत किए थे। बीते 7 वर्षों में 16 नए एम्स बनाने पर देशभर में काम चल रहा है। हमारा लक्ष्य ये है कि देश के हर जिले में कम से कम एक मेडिकल कॉलेज जरूर हो- पीएम #उन्नत_प्रदेश_उत्तर_प्रदेश — BJP (@BJP4India) December 7, 2021

The new AIIMS has been built with an estimated Rs 1,011 crore. The foundation stone for the complex was laid by the prime minister on 22 July 2016. The facilities at AIIMS, Gorakhpur include a 750-bed hospital, a medical college, a nursing college, an AYUSH building, residential accommodation for all staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students etc.

It has been established under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna, through which institutes are being set up as per the vision of the prime minister to correct regional imbalances in the availability of quality tertiary level healthcare.

Similarly, the regional medical research centre set up at a cost of Rs 36 crore will facilitate the test and research of vector-borne disease. The high-tech lab will decrease the dependency of the area on big cities for tests related to vector-borne diseases.

Jibes at SP

Speaking to the crowds, Modi took aim at the Samajwadi Party, without naming them. In his speech, the prime minister said the 'red caps' want to form government in Uttar Pradesh to show leniency towards terrorists and to bring them out of jails.

Today entire UP knows that the 'red caps' cared about 'red beacons' alone. They had nothing to do with your pain and issues. The 'red caps' want power - for scams & for filling their coffers, for illegal encroachments, for providing freedom to mafia: PM Narendra Modi in Gorakhpur pic.twitter.com/cDypTS9AVL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 7, 2021

Without naming the SP, PM Modi said the 'red caps' are red alert for UP.

"Today entire UP knows that the 'red caps' cared about 'red beacons' alone. They had nothing to do with your pain and issues. The 'red caps' want power - for scams and for filling their coffers, for illegal encroachments, for providing freedom to mafia," PM Modi said.

"The 'red caps' want to form govt to show leniency towards terrorists, to bring them out of jails. So always remember that the 'red caps' are red alert for UP - they are bells to danger," he added.

