PM Modi to dedicate projects worth over Rs 9,600 crore in Gorakhpur today

The projects include the newly built fertilizer plant of Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (HURL), AIIMS building and ICMR's regional unit Regional Medical Research Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will dedicate multiple projects including an All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) and a fertiliser plant, to the people of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district.

Modi will visit Gorakhpur and dedicate national development projects worth over Rs 9,600 crore on 7 December, said an official release by PMO.

Tomorrow, 7th December is a special day for the development trajectory of Uttar Pradesh, especially Purvanchal. At a programme in Gorakhpur, projects worth Rs. 9600 crore would be dedicated to the nation. https://t.co/4QviBolYIT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2021

The AIIMS in Gorakhpur would not only serve the districts of Purvanchal in Uttar Pradesh but also neighbouring Bihar and Nepal.

Modi's visit to the region in the poll-bound state assumes significance as in the 2017 state elections, the BJP had managed to win 115 seats from Gorakhpur, Basti and Varanasi divisions in the eastern Uttar Pradesh.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, “The PM’s visit to Gorakhpur will infuse fresh energy in party workers who are on a mission to ensure a second term for chief minister Yogi Adityanath ji,” said Satyendra Sinha, BJP spokesperson. The party has arranged several buses to ferry people from far-flung areas to Manbela Ground, the venue for the programme.

As many as 53 battalions of paramilitary forces, including the PAC, the RAF, 4,000 policemen, two DIGs, 12 SSPs and 24 SPs, have been deployed to ensure tight security arrangements during the PM’s visit. Besides, the region close to the venue has been marked as a ‘no flying zone’ and CCTVs cameras have been installed to monitor activities.

According to the PMO statement, the AIIMS has been built with an estimated Rs 1,000 crore. The foundation stone for the complex was laid by the prime minister on 22 July, 2016.

It has been established under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna, through which institutes are being set up as per the vision of the prime minister to correct regional imbalances in the availability of quality tertiary level healthcare.

The facilities at AIIMS, Gorakhpur include a 750-bed hospital, a medical college, a nursing college, an AYUSH building, residential accommodation for all staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students etc.

This vision was reflected in the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Independence Day Speech in 2003, where he announced the "Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana" (PMSSY) to establish six new hospitals with modern facilities like those available at AIIMS, New Delhi. These were set up at Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh.

Modi has taken this vision one step ahead through the announcement of the setting up of 15 AIIMS in different parts of the country in the last seven years.

He will dedicate the Gorakhpur Fertiliser Plant to the nation. Its foundation stone was laid by him on 22 July, 2016. Lying shut for more than 30 years, it has been revived and built at a cost of around Rs 8,600 crore. The fertilizer plant has been revived with an aim to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of urea, according to the statement.

The Gorakhpur Plant will make available 12.7 LMT per annum indigenous neem coated urea. It will help prove to be of immense benefit for the farmers of the Purvanchal region and adjoining areas by meeting their demand for urea. It will also boost the overall economic growth of the region, said the statement.

Modi in a rally in Gorakhpur ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2014, had raised the issue of closed Gorakhpur fertilizer plant. After becoming prime minister, he worked towards the revival of closed fertilizer plants and laid the foundation stone for the Gorakhpur plant revival in 2016.

The Centre has revived five fertilizer plants namely at Gorakhpur, Barauni in Bihar, Sindri in Jharkhand, Ramagundam in Telangana and Talcher in Odisha. These five plants have the potential to augment the country's overall urea production by more than 60 lakh tonnes per annum, the release said.

Apart from these, the government has taken several steps to strengthen the foundation for a resilient fertilizer sector in India. These include the introduction of the fertilizer management system to monitor operations across the value chain, neem coating of urea to prevent leakage into non-farm uses, gas-pooling and making available gas to urea units to increase production efficiency and direct benefit transfer system in fertilizers among other facilities.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the new building of ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Gorakhpur. The Centre has been instrumental in tackling the challenge of Japanese encephalitis /Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in the region.

The new building with state-of-the-art facilities will open new horizons of research in areas of communicable and non-communicable diseases as well as help in capacity building and provide support to other medical institutes of the region.

