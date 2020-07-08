RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020 Passing percentage: Girls trump boys with 94.60% clearing the exam; overall result at 91.96%; check rajresults.nic.in for details

Of the nearly 2.3 lakh students who appeared for the RBSE science stream papers, 1,68,235 cleared the Class 12 board exam in the 1st division, while 44,577 got second division

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020 Passing percentage: Of the nearly 2.3 lakh students, who appeared for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 12 Science examination 2019-20, 91.96 percent cleared it, the board said.

Girls once again reported better results with 94.60 clearing the Science stream Class 12 examination as against 90.61 boys passing the exam. As per the result statistics, released by the board, a total of 52,536 girls had appeared in the Science stream papers whereas the number of boys students was nearly three times that at 1,54,690.

A total of 2,29,226 students had appeared for the exam.

Of them, 1,68,235 cleared the exam with 1st division, while 44,577 got second division in the Rajasthan Board state examination. While 270 students cleared with third division, 4,396 managed to just pass the examination.

State education minister Govind Singh Dotasra had announced the Rajasthan board Class 12 Science result at 4 pm today. Students have to get a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject to clear the exam.

The scores are live, and students can visit the RBSE's official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in to check their scores. Students can also visit alternative websites or receive their result on their phones via SMS.

Last year, the overall pass percentage for the Science stream board exam stood at 92.88 percent with 2,39,367 students passing the exam. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 95.86 percent while boys scored a pass percentage of 91.59 percent.

Over the last few years, the Rajasthan Board has released the results of the Science and Commerce board exams together, but this year they will be declared separately. Reports said that this year, the Commerce stream results can be expected next and the Arts' stream after that.

Check RBSE 12th Result 2020 online:

Step 1: Log on to the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Select the link for the RBSE 12th result 2020

Step 3: Select the stream and enter the roll number

Step 4: Click the submit button and take a printout of the marks for future reference

Check RBSE 12th Result 2020 via SMS:

Students must use the following format to receive their Class 12 RBSE results by SMS.

For Arts stream, type RJ12A ROLL NUMBER and send to 5676750/56263

For Science stream, type RJ12S ROLL NUMBER and send to 5676750/56263

For Commerce stream, type RJ12C ROLL NUMBER and send to 5676750/56263