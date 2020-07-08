RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020 declared: Steps to check scores on alternative websites if rajresults.nic.in is slow

Apart from the official website rajresults.nic.in Rajasthan Board students can also check their Class 12 Science results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020 | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced Class 12 result for Science stream today (Wednesday, 8 July).

Those who appeared for Rajasthan Board higher secondary (Science) exams will be able to check their result on the official website for the Class 12 results rajresults.nic.in.

It is possible that the official website will get slow due to increased traffic. Owing to this, some students may have to wait for a few hours to check their result. However, there are other websites on which RBSE Class 12 results will be displayed.

Once the result is available online, students can also check their marks by submitting details in the widget below:

Alternative websites to check Rajasthan Board Class 12 results

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Steps to check results on examresults.net:

Step 1: Go to the examresults.net website

Step 2: Click on Telangana in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link that says RBSE 12th Science Results

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in the required details to get your result

Steps to check results on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com.

Step 2: Click on Rajasthan in the list of states

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details and click on "Go"

Step 4: Download the result for future reference.

State minister for education (independent charge) Govind Singh Dotasra on Twitter informed that the results for the Science stream will be released in the presence of Board chairman DP Jaroli from Ajmer on 8 July at 4 pm.

This year, more than 2.39 lakh students appeared for Rajasthan Board Class 12 (Science) exam, reported News18 Hindi. RBSE used to declare Class 12 results for all streams together. However, this time, the board has decided to first announce the result for Science stream first, then for Commerce stream, and finally for Arts stream.

Results for Class 10 are expected to be released by the end of July.