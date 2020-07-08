RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 LATEST Updates
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020 DECLARED LIVE Updates: Yash Sharma secures top rank with 95.60%, say reports
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020 DECLARED LIVE Updates: State education minister Govind Singh Dotasra announced the Rajasthan board Class 12 Science result at 4 pm today
Highlights
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 LATEST Updates
Board announces results
The RBSE has announced the results. Students can check at official website rajresults.nic.in.
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 LATEST Updates
RBSE to announce Class 12 Science results shortly
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Class 12 Science result at 4 pm today (Wednesday, 8 July). This year, 2,39,800 Science students have taken the board exam.
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 LATEST Updates
Rajasthan education minister to announce RBSE Class 12 results
Rajasthan Education minister Govind Singh Dotasra will announce the RBSE science results at a press conference today (Wednesday, 8 July).
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 LATEST Updates
Steps to check results on indiaresults.com:
Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com.
Step 2: Click on Rajasthan in the list of states
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details and click on "Go"
Step 4: Download the result for future reference.
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 LATEST Updates
More than 2.39 lakh students await results
This year, more than 2.39 lakh students appeared for Rajasthan Board Class 12 (Science) exam, reported News18 Hindi. RBSE used to declare Class 12 results for all streams together.
However, this time, the board has decided to first announce the result for Science stream first, then for Commerce stream, and finally for Arts stream.
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 LATEST Updates
Steps to check results on examresults.net:
Step 1: Go to the examresults.net website
Step 2: Click on Telangana in the list of the states or access the link directly here.
Step 3: Look for the link that says RBSE 12th Science Results
Step 4: Click on the link and fill in the required details to get your result
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 LATEST Updates
Performance of Class 12 students in 2019 exam
Last year, in several subjects including, infotech, environmental science, and security — all the students who appeared for the exam had passed it, implying, these subjects had a pass percentage of 100 percent.
Further, Hindi and Agri chemistry also have almost all students clearing the exam with 99.61 and 99.22 percent as pass percentage.
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 LATEST Updates
Alternative websites to check Rajasthan Board Class 12 results
It is possible that the official website will get slow due to increased traffic. Owing to this, some students may have to wait for a few hours to check their result. However, there are other websites on which RBSE Class 12 results will be displayed.
Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 LATEST Updates
Steps to check RBSE Class 12 Science result 2020:
Step 1: Go to either of the websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, bserexam.com,
Step 2: On the homepage, look for a link that mentions RBSE 12th Result 2020
Step 3: A new page will open where you will have to enter your registration number, roll number, date of birth as mentioned in your RBSE Class 12 hall ticket/admit card
Step 4: The RBSE 12 science result 2020 will be displayed on the screen along with subjects, individual score in each paper and total.
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 LATEST Updates
Once the result is available online, students can also check their Class 12 scores by submitting details in the widget below:
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 LATEST Updates
Where to check Class 12 Science 2020 results?
Once declared, the RBSE Class 12 science result 2020 will be available at the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and bserexam.com.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 LATEST Updates
Overall pass percentage dips marginally
The overall pass percentage has dipped marginally from 92.88 percent last year to 91.96 percent this year.
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 LATEST Updates
Over 1.68 lakh students in first division
As many as 1,68,235 students have secure marks to obtain first division while 44,577 students have secured the second division. 270 students are in the third division.A total of 2,29,226 students had registered for RSBE Class 12 Science stream examination this year. Of these 1,54,690 had appeared for the exam.
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 LATEST Updates
How to check result on official website
1. Go to rajresults.nic.in.
2. Click on link for Senior Secondary (Science) -2020 Result
3. Enter roll number and hit submit
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 LATEST Updates
Board announces results
The RBSE has announced the results. Students can check at official website rajresults.nic.in.
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 LATEST Updates
RBSE to announce Class 12 Science results shortly
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Class 12 Science result at 4 pm today (Wednesday, 8 July). This year, 2,39,800 Science students have taken the board exam.
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 LATEST Updates
Students should score minimum 33% to pass exam
To pass the Rajasthan Board exams, students have to score at least 33 percent. For the Science stream, the students have to pass both the practicals as well as the theory papers separately.
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020 DECLARED LIVE Updates: A student named Yash Sharma has secured the top rank by scoring 95.60 percent, reports News18.
Of the 2,39,800 students who appeared for the science stream papers, 91.96 percent cleared the Class 12 examination, the board said
The state board has announced the class 12 science stream results on rajresults.nic.in. Students can also check results via SMS.
Education minister Govind Singh Dotasra had said that Rajasthan board chairman DP Jaroli will announce the Class 12 Science result at 4 pm today
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Class 12 Science result 2020 today (Wednesday, 8 July) at 4 pm.
The announcement was made by Rajasthan education minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Twitter.
कल राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड अध्यक्ष डी.पी. जारौली जी की उपस्थिति में अजमेर से दोपहर 4 बजे 12वीं विज्ञान का परिणाम जारी करने का कार्यक्रम है। @rajeduofficial pic.twitter.com/MFGPWGTYjj
— Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 7, 2020
The education minister said that the result will be announced by DP Jaroli, the chairman of Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan.
Once declared, students can check their RBSE Class 12 science result 2020 on the websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and bserexam.com.
Students can also check their result by submitting their details in the widget below:
The Class 12 examination commenced on 5 March, 2020. The exams were scheduled to end on 3 April but were later postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The examinations for the pending papers were held from 18 to 30 June.
For the last 3 to 4 years, Rajasthan Board has been declaring the Class 12 science and commerce streams results together.
However, this year the board will be announcing the results of separately. The Class 12 science result 2020 will be announced tomorrow, while the Class 12 commerce stream result will be declared soon.
Here are steps to check RBSE Class 12 Science result 2020:
Step 1: Go to either of the websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, bserexam.com,
Step 2: On the homepage, look for a link that mentions RBSE 12th Result 2020
Step 3: A new page will open where you will have to enter your registration number, roll number, date of birth as mentioned in your RBSE Class 12 hall ticket/admit card
Step 4: The RBSE 12 science result 2020 will be displayed on the screen along with subjects, individual score in each paper and total.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme Buds Q to debut today at 12.30 pm: How to catch the live updates
Both Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom will come with a 120 Hz refresh rate display and Snapdragon 855+ chipset.
ICSE, ISC 2020 pending exams cancelled due to COVID-19, board tells SC; exams were earlier scheduled between 2 to 12 July
The ICSE board had earlier decided to conduct its pending examinations from 2 to 12 July across the state after they could not be held in March.
Coronavirus Updates: Narendra Modi to address nation at 4 pm; Centre issues guidelines for Unlock 2.0
Coronavirus Updates:Coronavirus LIVE Updates:The Ministry of Home Affairs has releases Unlock-2 guidelines which will be in force till 31 July. Lockdown shall continue in containment zones till 31 July.