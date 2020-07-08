RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020 DECLARED LIVE Updates: Yash Sharma secures top rank with 95.60%, say reports

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020 DECLARED LIVE Updates: State education minister Govind Singh Dotasra announced the Rajasthan board Class 12 Science result at 4 pm today

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Class 12 science result 2020 at 4 pm today (Wednesday, 8 July), state education minister informed via a tweet.

Once declared, the RBSE Class 12 science result 2020 will be available at the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in , rajresults.nic.in and bserexam.com.

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com .

It is possible that the official website will get slow due to increased traffic. Owing to this, some students may have to wait for a few hours to check their result. However, there are other websites on which RBSE Class 12 results will be displayed.

Further, Hindi and Agri chemistry also have almost all students clearing the exam with 99.61 and 99.22 percent as pass percentage.

Last year, in several subjects including, infotech, environmental science, and security — all the students who appeared for the exam had passed it, implying, these subjects had a pass percentage of 100 percent.

Step 1 : Go to the examresults.net website Step 2 : Click on Telangana in the list of the states or access the link directly here . Step 3 : Look for the link that says RBSE 12th Science Results Step 4 : Click on the link and fill in the required details to get your result

However, this time, the board has decided to first announce the result for Science stream first, then for Commerce stream, and finally for Arts stream.

This year, more than 2.39 lakh students appeared for Rajasthan Board Class 12 (Science) exam, reported News18 Hindi. RBSE used to declare Class 12 results for all streams together.

Step 1 : Visit the website indiaresults.com. Step 2 : Click on Rajasthan in the list of states Step 3 : Enter your roll number and other details and click on "Go" Step 4 : Download the result for future reference.

Rajasthan Education minister Govind Singh Dotasra will announce the RBSE science results at a press conference today (Wednesday, 8 July) .

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Class 12 Science result at 4 pm today (Wednesday, 8 July) . This year, 2,39,800 Science students have taken the board exam.

To pass the Rajasthan Board exams, students have to score at least 33 percent. For the Science stream, the students have to pass both the practicals as well as the theory papers separately.

Girls have outperformed boys yet again. The overall pass percentage amongst girls is 94.60 percent. According to the Hindustan Times, the overall pass percentage among boys is 90.61 percent.

According to News18, a student named Yash Sharma has secured the top rank by scoring 95.60 percent. Last year, Puneet Maheshwari has topped the board by scoring 495 marks out of 500.

As many as 1,68,235 students have secure marks to obtain first division while 44,577 students have secured the second division. 270 students are in the third division.A total of 2,29,226 students had registered for RSBE Class 12 Science stream examination this year. Of these 1,54,690 had appeared for the exam.

The overall pass percentage has dipped marginally from 92.88 percent last year to 91.96 percent this year.

Education minister Govind Singh Dotasra had said that Rajasthan board chairman DP Jaroli will announce the Class 12 Science result at 4 pm today

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Class 12 Science result 2020 today (Wednesday, 8 July) at 4 pm.

The announcement was made by Rajasthan education minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Twitter.

The education minister said that the result will be announced by DP Jaroli, the chairman of Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan.

Once declared, students can check their RBSE Class 12 science result 2020 on the websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and bserexam.com.

The Class 12 examination commenced on 5 March, 2020. The exams were scheduled to end on 3 April but were later postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The examinations for the pending papers were held from 18 to 30 June.

For the last 3 to 4 years, Rajasthan Board has been declaring the Class 12 science and commerce streams results together.

However, this year the board will be announcing the results of separately. The Class 12 science result 2020 will be announced tomorrow, while the Class 12 commerce stream result will be declared soon.

Here are steps to check RBSE Class 12 Science result 2020:

