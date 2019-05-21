Co-presented by

Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary: Tributes pour in for ex-PM; Rahul, Priyanka fondly recall their father, Modi tweets

India FP Staff May 21, 2019 12:02:34 IST

Political leaders on Tuesday paid tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his 28th death anniversary. Among them were his son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his wife and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and daughter, Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former president Pranab Mukherjee also paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi.

"On his death anniversary, I remember my father with love & gratitude," Rahul said on Twitter.

"Today we honour the life of Late PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi," Congress tweeted on its official handle.

"You will always be my hero," Priyanka said, remembering her father.

"Tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary," Modi tweeted.

"His visions and dedication to build of a country unparalleled is what has led us to where we are today," the Youth Congress said.

Siddaramaiah said: "His commitment strongly backed by his vision opened avenues to millions of youth, addressed social issues using tech & finally made India a 21st century country."

Tributes also poured in on social media from across the country, with netizens remembering Rajiv Gandhi's contributions.

Updated Date: May 21, 2019 12:02:34 IST

