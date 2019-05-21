Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary: Tributes pour in for ex-PM; Rahul, Priyanka fondly recall their father, Modi tweets

Political leaders on Tuesday paid tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his 28th death anniversary. Among them were his son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his wife and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and daughter, Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former president Pranab Mukherjee also paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi.

"On his death anniversary, I remember my father with love & gratitude," Rahul said on Twitter.

My father was gentle, loving, kind & affectionate. He taught me to love & respect all beings. To never hate. To forgive. I miss him. On his death anniversary, I remember my father with love & gratitude.#RememberingRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/sYPGu5jGFC — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 21, 2019

"Today we honour the life of Late PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi," Congress tweeted on its official handle.

"Let us build an India proud of her independence, strong, self-reliant... united by bonds transcending caste creed & region; liberated from the bondage of poverty, & of social & economic inequity" Today we honour the life of Late PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi. #RememberingRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/rlcv8jCxA2 — Congress (@INCIndia) May 21, 2019

"You will always be my hero," Priyanka said, remembering her father.

You will always be my hero. pic.twitter.com/LYPciCD234 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 21, 2019

"Tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary," Modi tweeted.

Tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2019

"His visions and dedication to build of a country unparalleled is what has led us to where we are today," the Youth Congress said.

Our humble tribute to one of the finest Prime Minister India has ever seen, #RememberingRajivGandhi His visions and dedication to build of a country unparalleled is what has led us to where we are today. With gratitude, we remember the inspiration that transformed India. pic.twitter.com/qF852b4aei — Youth Congress (@IYC) May 21, 2019

Sincere and humble tributes to former Prime Minister Sh. #RajivGandhi ji on 28th anniversary of his martyrdom. His contributions for the development and technological revolution in India are truly noteworthy.#RememberingRajivGandhi — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 21, 2019

भूतपूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्व. श्री राजीव गांधी जी की पुण्यतिथि के अवसर पर आज पीसीसी मुख्यालय में सर्व धर्म प्रार्थना सभा का आयोजन कर उनकी प्रतिमा पर पुष्प अर्पित कर श्रद्धांजलि दी|

स्व. राजीव गांधी जी ने आधुनिक भारत के निर्माण के लिए जो योगदान दिया वो अमूल्य है। pic.twitter.com/pL6xQDcL3C — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) May 21, 2019

Tribute to former PM & 'Bharat Ratna' Sri Rajiv Gandhi on his martyrdom day. He was visionary leader who dreamt of an India with scientific temper and harmony.#RememberingRajivGandhi — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) May 21, 2019

Siddaramaiah said: "His commitment strongly backed by his vision opened avenues to millions of youth, addressed social issues using tech & finally made India a 21st century country."

My sincere tributes to the former Prime Minister Shri. Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. His commitment strongly backed by his vision opened avenues to millions of youth, addressed social issues using tech & finally made India a 21st century country.#RememberingRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/HUcGEWc7ta — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 21, 2019

Remembering Shri Rajiv Gandhi, a visionary and a true leader in every sense on his death anniversary. #RememberingRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/J4GlpQHbpA — Urmila Matondkar (@OfficialUrmila) May 21, 2019

My humble tributes to one of India's greatest Prime Ministers, Shri #RajivGandhi, on his death anniversary. He was a visionary who shaped India's technological future, a leader who led with love & compassion, & an icon who India will always cherish.#RememberingRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/rDoknM5f11 — Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) May 21, 2019

Tributes also poured in on social media from across the country, with netizens remembering Rajiv Gandhi's contributions.

