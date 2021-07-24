Rajasthan RBSE Class 12 Result 2021 declared at rajresults.nic.in; overall pass percentage at 99.97%

The pass percentage recorded in Science stream was 99.48%. For Commerce, it is 99.73% while, 99.19% students in Arts stream cleared the RBSE Class 12 exam this year

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the results of Class 12 exams on Saturday, 24 July. The results were announced during a press conference by Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

Once the result links become active, students will be able to check their scores at the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

The results for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams were announced at the same time. For Science stream, around 1,54,789 students have passed out of 1,55,581 registered candidates. The pass percentage recorded was 99.48 percent. For Commerce, it is 99.73 percent. While 99.19 percent students in Arts stream cleared the board exam this year.

Steps to check RBSE Class 12 Results 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website https://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the Result of Secondary (Class 12) exam 2021 tab that appears on homepage

Step 3: Enter necessary details like roll number, registration number, or verification code to log in

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Students can download their scorecards. If required, take a printout for further reference or use

Due to the COVID-19 second wave, the Class 12 board exams in the state could not be conducted which were scheduled to be held in April. The board in June released the evaluation criteria on which the results of Class 12 have been prepared.

As per the board, the evaluation process included three factors: marks obtained in Class 10 will carry 40 percent weightage, marks obtained in Class 11 will carry another 40 percent weightage and finally, Class 12 internal assessment/practicals will have a weightage of 20 percent.