The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the release date and time of the state board Class 12 result 2021. The board will release the scorecards at 4 pm tomorrow, 24 July. Once announced, students can check their scores by visiting the official website of RBSE: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Alternatively, students will also be able to access their results on rajresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

Taking to social media, the Department of Education of Rajasthan informed that state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra will be announcing the Class 12 results for Science, Commerce, and Arts students.

“Education Minister Shri @GovindDotasra ji will release the Class 12 Science, Commerce and Arts result on July 24 at 4.00 PM. During this, the Chairman of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Dr DP Jaroli will also be present,” the tweet reads.

दिनांक 24 जुलाई 2021 साँय 4 बजे शिक्षा मंत्री श्री @GovindDotasra जी कक्षा 12 विज्ञान, वाणिज्य एवं कला वर्ग का परिणाम जारी करेंगे। इस दौरान राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड के चैयरमैन डॉ. डी.पी. जारोली भी मौजूद रहेंगे। — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) July 21, 2021

Due to the second wave of the coronavirus that hit the country, RBSE scrapped the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations this year. So, the results of students will be based on internal assessment. Dotasra had approved the new result policy for Class 10 and 12 on 23 June.

As per the new evaluation criteria, Class 12 students will be evaluated based on Class 10 marks which will be given 45 percent weightage, Class 11 marks that will be given 20 percent weightage, and finally, the weightage of internal marks and practical marks will also be taken into consideration.

If any candidate is dissatisfied with their scores, they can opt for the optional exam later to improve their scores. However, the examination will be held after the COVID-19 situation normalises in the country.

Amid the pandemic, around 9.5 lakh students had registered themselves for the examination this year.

The board has also advised students to keep a check on the registered website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for any further updates or information regarding results and mark sheets.