RBSE 12th Result Declared! BSER 12th Results LIVE Updates: 99.73% overall pass percentage, students who had appeared can check their scores at the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the Class 12 results today, 24 July. The results for the three streams, Science, Commerce, and Arts will be declared at 4 pm.

For Class 12 theory exams, students' performance in Class 10 final exam, Class 11 final exam, and performance in Class 12 internal assessments will be taken into consideration. Here's the break-up of weightage assigned to each of the above:

BSER RBSE 12th Result 2021 was cancelled by the state government due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan will declare Class12th Result 2021 for all streams - Arts, Commerce and Science. The results will be declared today, July 24, 2021 at 4 pm. The Class 12 result can be checked by all registered candidates on the official site of RBSE or BSER.

Once results are out, click the result link for class 12, log in the necessary details to get the result. Enter submit and the result will appear on the screen. Students are advised to download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

Candidates can check their results by visiting the official websites:

As per the new evaluation criteria announced the RBSE this year, Class 12 students will be evaluated based on Class 10 marks which will be given 45 percent weightage, Class 11 marks that will be given 20 percent weightage, and finally, the weightage of internal marks and practical marks will also be taken into consideration.

If any candidate is dissatisfied with their scores, they can opt for the optional exam later to improve their scores. However, the examination will be held after the COVID-19 situation normalises in the country.

DigiLocker is a secure cloud-based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) may grant students access to their digital marksheets via the Digilocker service by the Central Government. The marksheets of previous years have also been made available through Digilocker.

To check the Rajasthan board 12th commerce result 2021 follow the steps mentioned below -

Last year, the Rajasthan board class 12th commerce result was declared on 13 July. A total of 36, 068 students have appeared in the Rajasthan board BSER Class 12th Commerce board examination in 2020 of which, 94.49 percent students had passed the exam. Here's the gender-wise breakup of the last year's result:

The Rajasthan Board had managed to conduct the final exams, although with some delay, despite the pandemic. The pass percentage for RBSE touched 90.70 percent, last year, better than the 88 percent reported the year before. A total 5.26 lakh (5,26,726) students cleared the exam out of 5.80 lakh (5,80,725) students who appeared.

The Class 12 rbse result 2021 will also be made available at Digilocker. To access the scorecard via the Digilocker, a candidate must first register for Digilocker, following the below steps-

Around 9.5 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the RBSE class 12 board exams this year. Out of these, around 5 lakh candidates are from the arts stream. The result of all eight lakh students will be declared today.

RBSE, BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Results LIVE updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the Class 12 results today, 24 July. The results for the three streams, Science, Commerce, and Arts will be declared at 4 pm.

The education minister of Rajasthan, Govind Singh Dotasra will be declaring the results and the chairman of the board Dr D P Jaroli will also be present at the press conference that is likely to take place at 4 pm today.

दिनांक 24 जुलाई 2021 साँय 4 बजे शिक्षा मंत्री श्री @GovindDotasra जी कक्षा 12 विज्ञान, वाणिज्य एवं कला वर्ग का परिणाम जारी करेंगे। इस दौरान राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड के चैयरमैन डॉ. डी.पी. जारोली भी मौजूद रहेंगे। — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) July 21, 2021

The results are going to be available on the official website of the board https://rajresults.nic.in/. After the results are announced, students who are dissatisfied with the results will be given the opportunity to appear for an optional exam. The performance of the student in the optional exam is going to be considered final.

The examinations were cancelled this year due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. On 23 June, Dotasra approved the evaluation criteria for both classes 10 and 12. The assessment criteria which was used by the board for calculating Class 12 results included Class 10 final exam, Class 11 final exam, Class 12 marks will be taken into consideration.

As many as 9.5 lakh students had registered themselves for the RBSE class 12 exam this year.

Here are the steps that RBSE students can take to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the website https://rajresults.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link for results. Click on it

Step 3: Enter your registration number and click on submit

Step 4: Check your class 12 RBSE results and download it

Step 5: Take a printout of the results if required and keep it safely for future reference