live

RBSE, BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Results updates: Over 99% pass Class 12 in all streams; get direct link here

RBSE 12th Result Declared! BSER 12th Results LIVE Updates: 99.73% overall pass percentage, students who had appeared can check their scores at the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

FP Staff July 24, 2021 17:11:51 IST
Auto refresh feeds
RBSE, BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Results updates: Over 99% pass Class 12 in all streams; get direct link here

Representational image. Wikimedia Commons

Highlights

17:09 (ist)

RBSE 12th result 2021 via SMS

  • In case a student is facing any technical glitch while checking the rbse board result 2021. Then they can also get their result through SMS. 
  • For Arts stream, type RJ12A <Space> ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 5676750 / 56263
  • For Science stream, type RJ12S <Space> ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 5676750 / 56263
  • For Commerce stream, type RJ12C <Space> ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 5676750 / 56263
17:00 (ist)

REET 2021 will be held on 26 September

The education minister said that the Rajasthan teacher eligibility test, REET, will be held on September 26 only if the situation is favorable to hold the exam.
16:37 (ist)

Students unsatisfied with marks can appear for re-exams

The education minister announced that students who are unsatisfied with marks will be given an opportunity to appear for re-exams to correct their scores. However, no exam dates have been announced yet. The exams will be conducted once the situation improves.
16:25 (ist)

RBSE 12th commerce result 2021 Statistics 

  • Total number of students appeared in 2021 - 31,953
  • Total students passed -  31,989
  • Overall Pass percentage - 99.73%
  • Number of boys appeared -  20,369
  • Pass percentage of Boys - 99.72%
  • Number of girls appeared - 11,534
  • Pass percentage of girls - 99.76%
16:23 (ist)

Decision on exams for private students soon: Education Minister

A decision on the exam for private students will be released soon and efforts will be made that they don't lose an academic year, the education minister said.
16:14 (ist)

RBSE 12th result 2021 - Stream wise overall pass percentage

  • RBSE 12th result 2021 science pass percentage : 99.48%
  • RBSE 12th result 2021 arts pass percentage: 99.19%
  • RBSE 12th result 2021 Commerce pass percentage: 99.73%
16:13 (ist)

RBSE Class 12th science result

  • 1,55,581 students had registered for RBSE Class 12th from the science stream
  • 1,54,789 students have passed.
  • 99.48 percent students have passed.
16:01 (ist)

Official site unresponsive; check alternative ways to get scores

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com

Step 1: Visit one of the two websites
Step 2: Click on Rajasthan in the list of states
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details and click on "Go"
Step 4: Download the result for future reference..

15:56 (ist)

More than 9 lakh candidates waiting for their results

Around 9.5 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the RBSE class 12 board exams this year. Out of these, around 5 lakh candidates are from the arts stream. The result of all eight lakh students will be declared today.
15:50 (ist)

RBSE 12th result 2021 - How to check 12th result 2021 via Digilocker

The Class 12 rbse result 2021 will also be made available at Digilocker. To access the scorecard via the Digilocker, a candidate must first register for Digilocker, following the below steps-

  • Go to the official website digilocker.gov.in
  • Now click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’
  • Register with a valid phone number
  • Set the user name and password
  • Now submit your adhaar number
  • Choose any of the signup options
  • Now under the 'education' section, click on 'Rajasthan Board Of Secondary Education'
  • Select Class 12 marksheet
  • Login using the mobile number registered with the board.
15:33 (ist)

RBSE 12th result 2021: Here are the websites to check Rajasthan board Class 12 result 2021
14:48 (ist)

90.70% students cleared exam in 2020 

The Rajasthan Board had managed to conduct the final exams, although with some delay, despite the pandemic. The pass percentage for RBSE touched 90.70 percent, last year, better than the 88 percent reported the year before. A total 5.26 lakh (5,26,726) students cleared the exam out of 5.80 lakh (5,80,725) students who appeared.
14:16 (ist)

RBSE 12th commerce result: In 2020, 94.49% students had passed the exam

Last year, the Rajasthan board class 12th commerce result was declared on 13 July. A total of 36, 068 students have appeared in the Rajasthan board BSER Class 12th Commerce board examination in 2020 of which, 94.49 percent students had passed the exam. Here's the gender-wise breakup of the last year's result: 

  • Girls’ pass percentage 96.94
  • Boys’ pass percentage 93.18
12:16 (ist)

How to check RBSE commerce 12th result by SMS?

To check the Rajasthan board 12th commerce result 2021 follow the steps mentioned below - 

  1. Type RJ12C <Space> ROLL NUMBER 
  2. Send it to 5676750 / 56263
11:07 (ist)

How BSER calculated marks for Class 12 students without exams?

  • RBSE class 10 results will get 40 percent weightage
  • RBSE class 12  internal assessment will get 20 percent weightage
  • The remaining 20 marks will be given based on the practicals
  • for schools were practical exams could not be held, marks will be given based on project and class work
10:59 (ist)

RBSE class 12 marksheet likely to be available on DigiLocker

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) may grant students access to their digital marksheets via the Digilocker service by the Central Government. The marksheets of previous years have also been made available through Digilocker. 

DigiLocker is a secure cloud-based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates. 
10:23 (ist)

RBSE BSER 12th results 2021 LATEST Updates

BSER Board 12th Result 2021: If unsatisfied with your marks, here's what you can do

If any candidate is dissatisfied with their scores, they can opt for the optional exam later to improve their scores. However, the examination will be held after the COVID-19 situation normalises in the country.
09:44 (ist)

RBSE BSER 12th results 2021 LATEST Updates

BSER Board 12th Result 2021: Board to evaluate marks based on new criteria

As per the new evaluation criteria announced the RBSE this year, Class 12 students will be evaluated based on Class 10 marks which will be given 45 percent weightage, Class 11 marks that will be given 20 percent weightage, and finally, the weightage of internal marks and practical marks will also be taken into consideration.
09:26 (ist)

RBSE BSER 12th results 2021 LATEST Updates

BSER Board 12th Result 2021: When and where to check the result? 

Candidates can check their results by visiting the official websites: 

  • rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • rajresults.nic.in
  • rajasthan.indiaresults.com.

Once results are out, click the result link for class 12, log in the necessary details to get the result. Enter submit and the result will appear on the screen. Students are advised to download and take a printout of the result for further reference.
08:56 (ist)

RBSE BSER 12th results 2021 LATEST Updates

BSER Board 12th Result 2021: Result for all streams

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan will declare Class12th Result 2021 for all streams - Arts, Commerce and Science. The results will be declared today, July 24, 2021 at 4 pm. The Class 12 result can be checked by all registered candidates on the official site of RBSE or BSER.
08:39 (ist)

RBSE BSER 12th results 2021 LATEST Updates

BSER RBSE 12th Result 2021: Exams were cancelled

BSER RBSE 12th Result 2021 was cancelled by the state government due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot.
08:23 (ist)

RBSE BSER 12th results 2021 LATEST Updates

RBSE Class 12 evaluation criteria

For Class 12 theory exams, students' performance in Class 10 final exam, Class 11 final exam, and performance in Class 12 internal assessments will be taken into consideration. Here's the break-up of weightage assigned to each of the above:

  • 45 percent weightage will be given to class 10 final marks 
  • 20 percent to class 11 performance 
  • Remaining weightage will be given to class 12 internal exam marks.
07:47 (ist)

RBSE BSER 12th results 2021 LATEST Updates

RBSE to announce result for Class 12: Date and Time

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the Class 12 results today, 24 July. The results for the three streams, Science, Commerce, and Arts will be declared at 4 pm.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

July 24, 2021 - 17:09 (IST)

RBSE 12th result 2021 via SMS

  • In case a student is facing any technical glitch while checking the rbse board result 2021. Then they can also get their result through SMS. 
  • For Arts stream, type RJ12A <Space> ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 5676750 / 56263
  • For Science stream, type RJ12S <Space> ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 5676750 / 56263
  • For Commerce stream, type RJ12C <Space> ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 5676750 / 56263

July 24, 2021 - 17:00 (IST)

REET 2021 will be held on 26 September

The education minister said that the Rajasthan teacher eligibility test, REET, will be held on September 26 only if the situation is favorable to hold the exam.

July 24, 2021 - 16:37 (IST)

Students unsatisfied with marks can appear for re-exams

The education minister announced that students who are unsatisfied with marks will be given an opportunity to appear for re-exams to correct their scores. However, no exam dates have been announced yet. The exams will be conducted once the situation improves.

July 24, 2021 - 16:25 (IST)

RBSE 12th commerce result 2021 Statistics 

  • Total number of students appeared in 2021 - 31,953
  • Total students passed -  31,989
  • Overall Pass percentage - 99.73%
  • Number of boys appeared -  20,369
  • Pass percentage of Boys - 99.72%
  • Number of girls appeared - 11,534
  • Pass percentage of girls - 99.76%

July 24, 2021 - 16:23 (IST)

Decision on exams for private students soon: Education Minister

A decision on the exam for private students will be released soon and efforts will be made that they don't lose an academic year, the education minister said.

July 24, 2021 - 16:14 (IST)

RBSE 12th result 2021 - Stream wise overall pass percentage

  • RBSE 12th result 2021 science pass percentage : 99.48%
  • RBSE 12th result 2021 arts pass percentage: 99.19%
  • RBSE 12th result 2021 Commerce pass percentage: 99.73%

July 24, 2021 - 16:13 (IST)

RBSE Class 12th science result

  • 1,55,581 students had registered for RBSE Class 12th from the science stream
  • 1,54,789 students have passed.
  • 99.48 percent students have passed.

July 24, 2021 - 16:11 (IST)

Over 99% students clear Class 12 from all three streams

July 24, 2021 - 16:06 (IST)

Watch: Education Minister Govind Singh Dotsara's press conference live

July 24, 2021 - 16:01 (IST)

Official site unresponsive; check alternative ways to get scores

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com

Step 1: Visit one of the two websites
Step 2: Click on Rajasthan in the list of states
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details and click on "Go"
Step 4: Download the result for future reference..

Load More

RBSE, BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Results LIVE updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the Class 12 results today, 24 July. The results for the three streams, Science, Commerce, and Arts will be declared at 4 pm.

The education minister of Rajasthan, Govind Singh Dotasra will be declaring the results and the chairman of the board Dr D P Jaroli will also be present at the press conference that is likely to take place at 4 pm today.

The results are going to be available on the official website of the board https://rajresults.nic.in/. After the results are announced, students who are dissatisfied with the results will be given the opportunity to appear for an optional exam. The performance of the student in the optional exam is going to be considered final.

The examinations were cancelled this year due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. On 23 June, Dotasra approved the evaluation criteria for both classes 10 and 12. The assessment criteria which was used by the board for calculating Class 12 results included Class 10 final exam, Class 11 final exam, Class 12 marks will be taken into consideration.

As many as 9.5 lakh students had registered themselves for the RBSE class 12 exam this year.

Here are the steps that RBSE students can take to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the website https://rajresults.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link for results. Click on it

Step 3: Enter your registration number and click on submit

Step 4: Check your class 12 RBSE results and download it

Step 5: Take a printout of the results if required and keep it safely for future reference

Updated Date: July 24, 2021 17:12:19 IST

TAGS:

also read

Parliament's Monsoon Session: Day 2 sees Oppn disrupt LS over Pegasus row, target Centre in RS on COVID
Politics

Parliament's Monsoon Session: Day 2 sees Oppn disrupt LS over Pegasus row, target Centre in RS on COVID

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Rajya Sabha said that if there is any underreporting of COVID-19 deaths, it is by the states and not the Union government

Parliament Updates: LS, RS adjourned till 22 July; PM's COVID-19 briefing with parties underway
Politics

Parliament Updates: LS, RS adjourned till 22 July; PM's COVID-19 briefing with parties underway

Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 LIVE updates on day 2: Wrapping up his reply in the Rajya Sabha, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the Centre is planning to to set up 1,573 oxygen plants of which 316 have already been commissioned

OnePlus 9 performance throttling: Company says new chipsets are 'overkill' for tasks like light gaming, browsing and more
News &amp; Analysis

OnePlus 9 performance throttling: Company says new chipsets are 'overkill' for tasks like light gaming, browsing and more

The company says that it limits performance 'to reduce power consumption and heat dissipation while maintaining a smooth experience'.