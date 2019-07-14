Rajasthan Police detain four, including woman, in connection with murder of head constable in Rajsamand

Jaipur:Four persons, including a woman, were detained Sunday in connection with the murder of a police head constable in Rajsamand district.

Head Constable Abdul Gani, who was posted with Bhim police station, had gone to Hamela Ki Ber village on Saturday evening in connection with a case of dispute between two neighbours.

When Gani was returning to the police station on a motorcycle, he was attacked and killed allegedly by five-six persons who were armed with sticks, police said.

A woman Naina Devi, her son Nageshwar and his friends Laxman and Mukesh were detained today and are being interrogated, said Rajsamand's Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Gupta.

The body of the slain policeman was handed over to his family members after postmortem on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan and other policemen paid him tributes at Rajsamand police lines.

