Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed. result 2020 declared; check score at at predeled.org
Those who have cleared the Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed should register for counselling on the official website predeled.org before 15 October
Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed Examination 2020 result were declared by Office of Elementary Education and Panchayati Raj Department of Elementary Education (DEE), Bikaner, Rajasthan on Wednesday (7 October) at 4 pm.
Candidates can check their Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed Examination 2020 results online at predeled.org.
According to a report by The Times of India, along with the results, the cut off marks will also be released by CEE. The result will be announced by Minister of State (Independent Charge) Govind Singh Dotasra.
Candidates who qualify the exam will have to register for counselling process by 15 October.
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/home/education/news/rajasthan-bstc-pre-d-el-ed-result-2020-to-be-announced-today-at-predeled-com/articleshow/78528322.cms
Also known as Rajasthan Basic School Teacher Certificate (BSTC), the examination is conducted for the recruitment of teachers in the state of Rajasthan.
https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/rajasthan-bstc-pre-d-el-ed-results-2020-to-be-declared-today-here-s-how-to-check/story-AfY0GH72DVkhRfiDrM2KSO.html
Step 1: Log on to the official website - predeled.org.
Step 2: Opt for the link that mentions, "Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results 2020" on the homepage.
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will be required to enter your details to login.
Step 4: Press the Submit or login button.
Step 5: Your Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Check your score, total and qualifying status.
Step 6: Verify all the details before saving and taking a print out of your result.
