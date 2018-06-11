RBSE Class 10th result 2018 latest updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10th result 2018 could be declared today (11 June) at 3.15 pm, according to media reports. Candidates can download their results from the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The BSER conducted the Rajasthan Class 10 board exams from 15 March to 26 March this year.

Earlier, the officials had confirmed to the local dailies that the result would be declared after 10 June. More than 10 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Class 10th 2018 exam.

In 2017 too, the result for Class 10th students was released in June. In 2017, 78.96 percent students passed in the RBSE Class 10th board exam.

The board has already announced the result for Class 12th Science and Commerce stream students. In Science stream, 86.60 percent candidates qualified for higher studies, while 91.09 percent students passed Class 12th commerce exams. The board is yet to announce the result date for RBSE Class 12th Arts stream students.

Steps to check the results

- Click on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

- Look for the link which says Rajasthan Board Results 2018, RBSE Class 10 result 2018

- Enter your roll number and click on submit

- Download the result and take a printout for future reference

- Students can also check their Rajasthan Board Class 10th result 2018, via SMS by sending RESULTRAJ10<ROLL NUMBER> to 56263.