Rajasthan Board Result 2018 announced: Overall pass percentage is 79.86; girls outshine boys

India FP Staff Jun 11, 2018 16:16:22 IST

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has announced the Rajasthan Board class 10th Result on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The total pass percentage of the examination is 79.86. The pass percentage of girls is 79.95 while that of boys is 79.79 percent, reported the Business Standard. After 3 years, girls have outshone boys in the Class 10 results. Boys have been outperforming the girls, except in 2015, when girls secured 0.54 pass percentage more than the boys.

Representational image. PTI

If the official website takes time to load, students can also check their Rajasthan Board class 10th results 2018 on examresults.net/rajasthan; indiaresults.in, results.gov.in

RBSE has successfully conducted the class 10th exam 2018 from 15 March to 26 March, in which 10,82,972 students had appeared.

How to check the RBSE class 10 Result 2018:

- Click on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

- Look for the link which says Rajasthan Board Results 2018, RBSE Class 10 result 2018

- Enter your roll number and click on submit

- Download the result and take a printout for future reference

- Students can also check their Rajasthan Board Class 10th result 2018, via SMS by sending RESULTRAJ10 to 56263.


Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 16:16 PM

