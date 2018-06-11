Rajasthan Board 10th Result: BSER Class 10th Result 2018 expected to be declared today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10th result 2018 could be declared today (11 June) at 3.15 pm, according to media reports. Candidates can download their results from the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Earlier, the officials had confirmed to the local dailies that the result would be declared after 10 June. More than 10 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Class 10th 2018 exam.

In 2017 too, the result for Class 10th students was released in June. In 2017, 78.96 percent students passed in the RBSE Class 10th board exam.

The board has already announced the result for Class 12th Science and Commerce stream students. In Science stream, 86.60 percent candidates qualified for higher studies, while 91.09 percent students passed Class 12th commerce exams. The board is yet to announce the result date for RBSE Class 12th Arts stream students.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.