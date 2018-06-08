Rainy weekend ahead for Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka: Mumbai residents advised to stay indoors

Several parts across the west coast of India can expect heavy spells of shower in the coming weekend as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an increase in the rainfall activity over coastal Karnataka, Goa and south Maharashtra till 10 June.

Mumbai, along with Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra, is expected to receive rainfall at most places on Saturday, according to the IMD. Extremely heavy rainfall (above 204.5 millimetre) is expected at isolated places in these areas, but the intensity is likely to decrease on Sunday.

The official date of arrival for monsoon in Mumbai is 10 June. Quoting an official, The Times of India reported that there are chances of strong winds which may cause trees to uproot and fall in the city.

Fishermen have been advised to not venture into east central Arabian Sea off Konkan and Goa coasts as well as west central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea off Somalia coast during till 12 June.

"Squally winds speed reaching 40­ to 50 kilometre per hour gusting to 60 kilometre per hour is very likely along and off Kerala­, Karnataka­, Maharashtra coasts and also over north Bay of Bengal. Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over east central, west central and southwest Arabian Sea and north Bay of Bengal," the IMD said in its weather bulletin for Friday.

South Konkan, Goa and coastal Karnataka are likely to receive "heavy to very heavy rain", with extremely heavy rain "very likely" at isolated places on Friday. "Heavy to very heavy rain" is also very likely at isolated places over central Maharashtra and north interior Karnataka; heavy rain at isolated places over sub-Himalayan range, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Marathwada, Telangana, south interior Karnataka, and Kerala.

Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning is very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema region and Tamilnadu on Friday. Heat wave conditions are very likely at one or two pockets over Rajasthan.

The Meteorological department in Kolkata said a low pressure being formed in the Bay of Bengal will advance the Southwest Monsoon in West Bengal and Odisha from Saturday.

The low pressure is likely to intensify into a depression by Saturday and move north-northwestwards across West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts, the Met department said.

Meanwhile, the Met office in Delhi predicted a possibility of thundery developments on Thursday night and early Friday morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 40° Celsius and 30° Celsius respectively.

Seven people have died in Rajasthan since Tuesday in rain-related incidents. Of the seven, three died when a portion of their house collapsed due to strong wind and rain on Tuesday evening. Others were struck by lightning, officials told PTI.

In Himachal Pradesh, the local Met office has warned of thunderstorm with gusty winds in lower and mid hills on Friday and Saturday.

The Southwest Monsoon is currently active over Kerala with heavy rains lashing the southern state. Widespread rainfall is likely to continue in the state during the next five days, K Santosh, in-charge of India Meteorological Department, Thiruvananthapuram, had told PTI on Thursday.

Mumbai prepares to face heavy rains

Mumbai received its first heavy rainfall of this monsoon on Thursday as the Mumbai civic body is preparing itself to tackle monsoon-related incidents such as water logging.

Leaves of all the senior officials, including deputy municipal commissioners, have been cancelled and they have been asked to be available in their headquarters on Saturday and Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The regional meteorological centre in Mumbai advised the people to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period.

In a statement, the BMC said three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be stationed at Parel, Mankhurd (for eastern suburbs) and Andheri Sports Complex (for western suburbs). Navy personnel will also be deployed in Colaba, Worli, Ghatkopar, Trombay and Malad for flood rescue if required.

With inputs from PTI