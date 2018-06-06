You are here:
IMD predicts heavy rain in six districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, from 7-11 June; administration on high alert

India PTI Jun 06, 2018 22:39:50 IST

Mumbai: The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast "heavy to very heavy" rains in Maharashtra, especially in the coastal Konkan region, from 7 to 11 June.

Representational image. Reuters

As per the forecast, there is a possibility of "very heavy" rainfall in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts on Thursday and on 8 June.

Also, there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts on 9 June, while there is a similar forecast for the six districts of Konkan region including Mumbai and surrounding areas on 10 and 11 June.

"As per the forecast of the met department, the state calamity relief cell has sounded a high alert at almost all the places in the state especially in the Konkan region. The state calamity relief cell has instructed district administrations to remain on high alert to face any emergency conditions," a government release stated.

Directions have been given to the control rooms in Mantralaya, divisional commissioner's office, district collectors' offices, municipal corporations and tehsildar offices to work round-the-clock, it added.

People in Mumbai can dial 1916 and those outside Mumbai can dial 1077 in case of emergency.


Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 22:39 PM

