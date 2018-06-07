Mumbai lashed by monsoon's first heavy rainfall: Hindmata junction flooded, BMC cancels leaves of senior officials

With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting "heavy to very heavy" rainfall along the Maharashtra coast, including Mumbai, over this weekend, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is preparing itself to prevent and tackle monsoon-related disasters.

Mumbai received its first spell of heavy rain of this monsoon on Thursday, as the IMD had predicted. Visuals on CNN-News18 showed severe waterlogging at the Hindmata junction in south-central Mumbai. The junction is prone to flooding and is known to face waterlogging multiple times every year.

#BREAKING -- Heavy rainfall in Mumbai causes water-logging in several parts of the city. A warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for the next few days. People have been advised to stay indoors. @radhika1705 from ground zero. pic.twitter.com/jtbsWpNUXf — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 7, 2018

Mumbai Mirror also reported flooding at railway tracks between Sion and Matunga, as well in the Juhu locality. According to The Asian Age, Jet Airways flight 9W-117 to Mumbai from London was diverted to Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration has taken a number of precautionary measures to tackle any eventuality in view of the 'extremely heavy rainfall' warning by the IMD from 9 to 11 June, a statement issued by the civic body said.

"Leaves of all the senior officials, including Deputy Municipal commissioners (DMCs), Assistant Commissioners (AMCs) and heads of departments have been cancelled and they have been directed to be available in their headquarters on 9 and 10 June (Saturday and Sunday)," it said.

On the steps being taken, the BMC said three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be stationed at Parel, Mankhurd (for eastern suburbs) and Andheri Sports Complex (for western suburbs).

They are equipped with walkie-talkies and flood rescue material.

Besides, Navy personnel will be deployed in Colaba, Worli, Ghatkopar, Trombay and Malad for flood rescue if required, the BMC release said.

In addition to this, six Flood Rescue Teams of Mumbai Fire Brigade will be posted at the Regional Command Centres and emergency support functions like BEST (bus transport system), police, traffic police and education officers have been alerted. The education officers monitoring school premises in all 24 administrative wards have been asked to keep shelter schools open round the clock. Dewatering pumps will be kept ready and flood-prone spots will be monitored closely during the heavy rain period, statement said.

As per the IMD forecast, there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts on 9 June. There is a similar forecast for the six districts of Konkan region, including Mumbai, and surrounding areas on 10 and 11 June.

With inputs from PTI