Rains in Delhi tomorrow, heatwave over in most parts, temperature in Haryana, Punjab, UP not to rise for a week: IMD

People of Delhi and neighbouring northern states who were battling intense heatwave can now breathe a sigh of relief. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that temperature in most parts of India, including national capital, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh will not rise for the next 6-7 days.

The weather office has also said that Delhi will receive rainfall on Tuesday.

"Heatwave is over in most parts of India including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Western disturbance is quite active. Temperature will not rise for next 6-7 days. Northwest India has yellow alert for thunderstorms. Delhi to receive rainfall on 3 May," news agency ANI quoted Senior Scientist, IMD, RK Jenamani as saying.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies with the possibility of dust and thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds in Delhi on Monday. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 39 degrees Celsius.

Dust storm or thunderstorms are also expected in isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi between 2 and 4 May, the weather office said.

Since the start of April, Delhi has experienced three prolonged heatwaves in the absence of periodic light rainfall and thundershowers.

Many states across India, for the past few weeks had been witnessing heatwave conditions with maximum temperature hovering around 50 degrees Celsius in some cities. Intense heat has pushed up the demand for power in the country and several states reported instances of long hours powercut.

The IMD has also predicted possibility of scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour) over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during the next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on Monday (2 May), over Arunachal Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday (2 and 3 May) and over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during Monday and Wednesday (2 to 4 May).

The weather office has also predicted squally winds of speed between 40-60 kilometres per hour over South Andaman Sea and adjoining north Andaman Sea and East Central Bay of Bengal on 4 and 5 May.

Squally or stormy winds with speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph have been predicted to prevail over Andaman Sea adjoining East Central and Southeast Bay of Bengal on 6 May. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.

