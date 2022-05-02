Delhi, adjoining areas to get breather from blistering heatwave as cloudy skies, thunderstorms predicted

The weather office has predicted partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder development at isolated places over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, east Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh

India is expected to get some relief from sweltering temperatures as maximum temperatures across northwest and east India are expected to drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next three days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s latest projection.

The heatwave is likely to abate over Delhi and adjoining parts of northwest and central India from today, the IMD has said.

Since 28 April, the majority of the country has been experiencing severe heat conditions. On 1 May, Bikaner recorded a temperature of 47.1°C, the highest in the country.

A fresh western disturbance provided much-needed respite from the oppressive heat in northwest India on 1 May but parts of central India and west Rajasthan continued to reel under a scorching heatwave.

The weather office has predicted partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder development at isolated places over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, east Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh from Monday, which is likely to give some respite to residents from the scorching heat.

Heat Wave conditions in isolated parts over Vidarbha during 01-03 May; over MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana & West Rajasthan on 01 & 02 May; over HP, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, south UP, Kutch & East Rajasthan today. Abatement of heat wave over the region thereafter. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 1, 2022

Western disturbances are near Pakistan-Afghanistan and are moving towards Delhi and thunderstorms or dust storms are likely to be experienced in northwest India, senior scientist at IMD RK Jenamani told ANI.

"We are giving thunderstorms and dust storms warning for the whole of northwest India covering Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh. Cloudy weather or dust rising winds will continue till May 5. From May 1 to 5, the temperature will be normal. No heatwave will be there," he said.

After the IMD predicted relief in many parts of India, Uttar Pradesh too saw respite on Monday after parts of Lucknow received rain.

India has been reeling under intense heatwave conditions for the past few weeks. Owing to scanty rains, northwest and central India experienced the hottest April in 122 years with average maximum temperatures touching 35.9°C and 37.78°C, respectively.

More than a billion people are at risk of heat-related impacts in the region, scientists have warned, linking the early onset of an intense summer to climate change.

With inputs from other agencies

