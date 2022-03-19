RailTel recruitment 2022: Apply for 103 Apprentice posts at mhrdnats.gov.in; check details here

The applications will be accepted through online mode only and no other modes will be entertained by the Corporation

The RailTel Corporation of India Limited has invited applications from candidates for Graduate and Diploma Engineer apprentice posts. Interested candidates can register themselves for apprenticeship at the official website - mhrdnats.gov.in. The deadline to apply for the vacancy is 4 April, 2022.

The applications will be accepted through online mode only and no other modes will be entertained by the Corporation.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 103 vacancies for Graduate Engineer and Diploma Engineer Apprentice posts in the fields of Civil Engineering, Computer Science, Electronics and Telecommunication, Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Candidates must note that the apprentice will be engaged for a period of one year at Secundarabad/Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata or any other location in the country.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates applying for the posts should be between 18 and 27 years of age as on 31 January this year. Applicants should possess a four-year Graduate degree or three-year Diploma in Engineering with aggregate of 60 percent marks, as per the official notification.

It is to be noted that candidates who have already finished their apprenticeship program, have terminated an apprenticeship, or are pursuing apprenticeship with other organisations are not eligible to apply for these vacancies. Moreover, those individuals who have completed their degree or diploma course through part-time or distance learning mode are also not eligible to apply for the posts.

Check the official notification here.

Candidates need to be registered with the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) before applying for the RailTel Apprentice recruitment.

Selection Process

RailTel will prepare a regional/location/state-wise merit list after receipt of applications. After the merit list has been prepared, applicants will be shortlisted for an interview round.

Payscale

Selected apprentices will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 14,000 in case of Graduate Engineers. Diploma Engineer Apprentices will be paid Rs 12,000 per month.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website mhrdnats.gov.in.

