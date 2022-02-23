RailTel recruitment 2022: Applications process ends today for 69 managerial posts; apply at railtel.cbtexam.in
Following the exam, only the qualified candidates will be called for an interview round
The online application process for several managerial vacancies in Technical/ Marketing/ Finance / Legal fields in the RailTel Corporation of India Limited will conclude today, 23 February. Those who have not registered and still want to apply, can do so by visiting the official website at railtel.cbtexam.in.
Through this recruitment drive, the RailTel Corporation will fill a total of 69 vacancies for the posts of Manager, Senior Manager and Deputy Manager in departments including Technical/ Marketing/ Finance/ Legal fields.
Number of vacancies:
(Group 1)
- Deputy Manager (Technical)/ E-1: 24 vacancies
- Deputy Manager (Electrical)/ E-1: one vacancy
- Deputy Manager (Civil)/ E-1: one vacancy
- Deputy Manager (Marketing)/E – 1: six posts
- Deputy Manager (Finance)/E – 1: four vacancies
- Deputy Manager (Legal)/E – 1: one post
(Group 2)
- Deputy Manager/ (Database Administration)/ E – 1: two vacancies
- Manager (Database Administration) / E – 2: two positions
- Senior Manager (Database Administration)/ E – 3: two posts
- Deputy Manager (System Administration)/E – 1: six openings
- Manager (System Administration)/E – 2: rwo vacancies
- Senior Manager (System Administration)/E – 3: two openings
- Deputy Manager (Security)/E – 1: four posts
- Manager (Security)/E – 2: two openings
- Senior Manager (Security)/E – 3: two positions
- Deputy Manager (Network)/E – 1: three vacancies
- Manager (DevOps)/E – 2: three posts
- Manager (IT)/E – 2: one position
- Senior Manager (IT)/E-3: one vacancy
For more details and updates, candidates can read the official notification here.
Check steps to apply for RailTel recruitment 2022:
- Go to the official website at railtel.cbtexam.in
- Search and click on the registration button and then proceed to fill RailTel application form
- Candidates then need to select the RailTel post and upload the required documents
- Pay the necessary fee and submit the RailTel form online
- Kindly, download the RailTel application form and keep a printout for future use
Find details on selection process, application fee and others:
The RailTel Corporation will conduct an online exam for those applying. The exam will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and will be for a total of 150 marks. The RailTel written exam will be held for a duration of two hours. Following the exam, only the qualified candidates will be called for an interview round.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Select Delhi metro stations will soon get public Wi-Fi zones
Select Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat, would soon be Wi-Fi zones, an official said.
RailTel likely to announce IPO allotment status today; check bseindia.com for details
The RailTel Corporation IPO was subscribed over 11 times, receiving bids for 68,40,41,660 shares
Govt likely to target about $11 billion from state asset sales in 2019-20 fiscal year; Arun Jaitley may make announcement in Budget
The target, which is the same as for the current financial year, includes proceeds from the expected privatisation of loss-making national carrier Air India