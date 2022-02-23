RailTel recruitment 2022: Applications process ends today for 69 managerial posts; apply at railtel.cbtexam.in

Following the exam, only the qualified candidates will be called for an interview round

The online application process for several managerial vacancies in Technical/ Marketing/ Finance / Legal fields in the RailTel Corporation of India Limited will conclude today, 23 February. Those who have not registered and still want to apply, can do so by visiting the official website at railtel.cbtexam.in.

Through this recruitment drive, the RailTel Corporation will fill a total of 69 vacancies for the posts of Manager, Senior Manager and Deputy Manager in departments including Technical/ Marketing/ Finance/ Legal fields.

Number of vacancies:

(Group 1)

Deputy Manager (Technical)/ E-1: 24 vacancies

Deputy Manager (Electrical)/ E-1: one vacancy

Deputy Manager (Civil)/ E-1: one vacancy

Deputy Manager (Marketing)/E – 1: six posts

Deputy Manager (Finance)/E – 1: four vacancies

Deputy Manager (Legal)/E – 1: one post

(Group 2)

Deputy Manager/ (Database Administration)/ E – 1: two vacancies

Manager (Database Administration) / E – 2: two positions

Senior Manager (Database Administration)/ E – 3: two posts

Deputy Manager (System Administration)/E – 1: six openings

Manager (System Administration)/E – 2: rwo vacancies

Senior Manager (System Administration)/E – 3: two openings

Deputy Manager (Security)/E – 1: four posts

Manager (Security)/E – 2: two openings

Senior Manager (Security)/E – 3: two positions

Deputy Manager (Network)/E – 1: three vacancies

Manager (DevOps)/E – 2: three posts

Manager (IT)/E – 2: one position

Senior Manager (IT)/E-3: one vacancy

Check steps to apply for RailTel recruitment 2022:

Go to the official website at railtel.cbtexam.in

Search and click on the registration button and then proceed to fill RailTel application form

Candidates then need to select the RailTel post and upload the required documents

Pay the necessary fee and submit the RailTel form online

Kindly, download the RailTel application form and keep a printout for future use

Find details on selection process, application fee and others:

The RailTel Corporation will conduct an online exam for those applying. The exam will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and will be for a total of 150 marks. The RailTel written exam will be held for a duration of two hours. Following the exam, only the qualified candidates will be called for an interview round.

