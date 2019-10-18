Rail Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP working president JP Nadda travel in Mumbai's local trains to save time; Twitterati slam move

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP working president JP Nadda travelled in Mumbai's local trains in the first-class compartment to 'save time' and escape the traffic during their commute. They were in Mumbai to rally for BJP before the upcoming Maharashtra elections.

Goyal boarded the local from Bhayander to Grant Road while the BJP leader took a train from Vithalwadi to Kurla.

ट्रैफिक से बचने और समय बचाने के लिये मुंबई लोकल ट्रेन एक सर्वोत्तम साधन है। इसके उपयोग से आज समय पर घर पहुंच पाया। pic.twitter.com/TJpwd36kYf — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 17, 2019

Illustrating the simplicity with which BJP leaders conduct themselves, Party Working President @JPNadda ji travelled in a Mumbai local today and interacted with fellow passengers. pic.twitter.com/UcFOyDWw5c — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 17, 2019

However, Twitterati did not take well to this decision as they claimed that the coaches had been exclusively emptied for their travel, and asked them to board local trains during peak time, when several people risk their lives to get home.

BJP working president @JPNadda takes a ride in Mumbai local to get to his destination.. Oh! The joy of getting the window seat. #Maha4BJP pic.twitter.com/5MUMlQMtaw — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 17, 2019

Offcourse this is simplicity when only 3 people are sitting on a full seat hv u travelled in normal Mumbai local where 3 are sitting 7-8 people sits that’s simplicity and not this. It’s called nautanki. — ethiccitizen (@ethiccitizen) October 17, 2019

पुरा स्टेशन ही ख़ाली करवा दिया है आपने और कितने लोग परेशान हुए होंगे आपके इस नौटंकी के चक्कर में 😐😢 — रंगबाज TPN#💯%FB (@DeshBhakt_1002) October 17, 2019

Wish commoners could travel as comfortably everyday right now they endure two hours of hell each way with three people loosing their limbs or their lives everyday — kiran mokashi (@kiranmokashi) October 17, 2019

Board morning local from boriwali ..then you will reliased .. — amit agarwal (@AmitJaiHind) October 17, 2019

Aur aapki security ki wajah se kitne logo ko ye train nahi mili hogi,jisse ki vo bhi apne ghar time se pahunch jaye,zara ye bhi bataye sir — Manish Saini (@saini92manish) October 17, 2019

Plz travel once Widout any security as a common man, den u can come to know d difficulty dat people r facing, d rush Ohhhhh unimaginable :::: If want just board any @RailMinIndia train in general compartment from any station , @PMOIndia @narendramodi @RailMinIndia @Vivek939443 — CHITTARANJAN BARIK (@chittabarik84) October 18, 2019

Another user pointed out the fact that Goyal was standing on the footboard of the train which is a punishable offence.

Several people also complained that trains do not run on time, and urged the railway minister to take appropriate action for the same.

No sir, central railway is running with. Average delay of 15-20 kin daily, there no plan to maintain punctuality and reduce rush. — Unmesh (@Unmesh1012) October 18, 2019

Sir Central Rly has a third class local train service in kalyan to Karjat/ kasara region. Every day crowded local trains are late by 30 min to 1 hr. No one values our time and money. It's high time that all local train commuters must press NOTA button as no Govt has cares for us. — NAVIN SAINI (@navinsaini09) October 17, 2019

सर ठाणे दिवा 5-6 लाइन को delay कर के आपने बहुत क्रूर मजाक किया है जनता के साथ — Ashgold (@Ashgold12) October 18, 2019