You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Rail Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP working president JP Nadda travel in Mumbai's local trains to save time; Twitterati slam move

India FP Staff Oct 18, 2019 13:56:08 IST

  • Railway minister Piyush Goyal and BJP working president JP Nadda travelled in Mumbai's local train to 'save time' during their commute.

  • However, Twitterati did not take well to this decision as they claimed that the coaches had been exclusively emptied for their travel, and asked them to board local trains during peak time, when several people risk their lives to get home.

  • Another user pointed out the fact that Goyal was standing on the footboard of the train which is infact a punishable offence.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP working president JP Nadda travelled in Mumbai's local trains in the first-class compartment to 'save time' and escape the traffic during their commute. They were in Mumbai to rally for BJP before the upcoming Maharashtra elections.

Goyal boarded the local from Bhayander to Grant Road while the BJP leader took a train from Vithalwadi to Kurla.

However, Twitterati did not take well to this decision as they claimed that the coaches had been exclusively emptied for their travel, and asked them to board local trains during peak time, when several people risk their lives to get home.

Another user pointed out the fact that Goyal was standing on the footboard of the train which is a punishable offence.

Several people also complained that trains do not run on time, and urged the railway minister to take appropriate action for the same.

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2019 13:56:08 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores