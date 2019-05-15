Rahul Gandhi's 'khoon ki dalali' remark: Delhi Police finds no cognisable offence in sedition complaint, but says defamation suit may be filed

New Delhi: No cognisable offence is made out in the sedition complaint against Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the Delhi Police told a special court in Delhi on Wednesday. The case pertains to Rahul's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in context of the 2016 surgical strikes.

The police submitted an Action Taken Report before Delhi's Rouse Avenue court.

The police, in the report, stated that a defamation suit may be filed against Rahul Gandhi for his remark.

"As per the contents of the complaint, no cognisable offence is made out. Rahul Gandhi made the defamatory statement against Narendra Modi, for which a defamatory suit may be filed by the individual against whom the statement was made," the police said.

The report was filed by the Delhi Police in pursuance to court's directions over an application moved by an advocate, Joginder Tuli. He had sought a direction to the police for registering an FIR against the Congress president under charges of sedition.

During a public meeting in 2016, Rahul Gandhi had accused Modi of "hiding behind the blood of soldiers and doing dalali on their sacrifice".

The matter is now slated for hearing on 22 May.

