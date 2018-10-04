You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Rahul Gandhi takes jab at government as rupee sinks to new low, tweets that currency is 'not breaking but broken'

India Indo-Asian News Service Oct 04, 2018 13:52:23 IST

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Centre for failing to arrest the persistent decline in the domestic currency.

The Indian rupee on Thursday slumped to a fresh low of 73.77 to a US dollar, as rising crude oil prices and a worsening rupee raised concerns about capital outflows.

"Breaking: Rupee slips to 73.77. It's not breaking — it's Broken," Gandhi tweeted.

At 12.50 pm, the rupee had recouped some of its losses to trade at 73.61 against the greenback after opening at 73.67 at the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market. It had settled at 73.34 on Wednesday.

The Congress has been attacking the Narendra Modi government over the rise in domestic fuel prices and a tumbling rupee.


Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018 13:52 PM

Also See






Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success



Top Stories




Cricket Scores