Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to father Rajiv Gandhi ahead of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', BJP says Congress undermining Patel

Congress is launching the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in which Rahul Gandhi will start the 3,570 km journey lasting about 150 days from Kanyakumari to Kashmir

New Delhi: Ahead of starting the much-hyped ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attended a prayer meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur on Wednesday. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Jai Hind criticised Congress and Rahul Gandhi, and said that they are undermining Sardar Patel and never celebrated his efforts.

Shehzad Jai Hind tweeted, “Rahul Gandhi & first family has always believed in undermining Sardar Patel & never celebrated his efforts. Today, even their ‘Bharat Jodo’ begins not by paying tribute to Sardar Patel who ensured One India but by tributes to the Parivar. Bharat Jodo nahi Parivar Chodo.”

Rahul Gandhi & First Family has always believed in undermining Sardar Patel & never celebrated his efforts Today, even their “Bharat Jodo” begins not by paying tribute to Sardar Patel who ensured One India but by tributes to the Parivar Bharat Jodo nahi Parivar Chodo pic.twitter.com/PxGrKzzzS2 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 7, 2022

According to ANI, Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute at his father’s memorial. Sriperumbudur is where his father Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a bomb blast on 21 May, 1991, while campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

Local Congress leaders, including Karnataka state party chief DK Shivakumar were present at the prayer meeting.

After the prayer meet, Rahul Gandhi left for Kanyakumari where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will present him the Tricolour. The Congress leader will address a rally while officially kickstarting the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In what is being seen as a Congress’ “masterstroke” to take on the Narendra Modi government in the upcoming 2024 elections, the party is launching the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ today in which Rahul Gandhi will start the 3,570 km journey lasting about 150 days from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

As the party begins the nationwide yatra, some pertinent questions arise about the lodging and flooding of Rahul Gandhi. However, the party has made it clear that he will not stay in any hotel, but rather will complete the entire journey in a simple manner.

Rahul Gandhi is going to stay in the container for the next 150 days. Sleeping beds, toilets and AC are also installed in some of the containers. During the journey, the temperature and environment will differ in many areas. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.