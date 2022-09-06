Rahul Gandhi meets Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in Delhi

Earlier on Tuesday, Hasina held talks with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi following which New Delhi and Dhaka inked seven MoUs in key areas, including defence, trade and river water sharing

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the national Capital.

The party said that the duo had a fruitful discussion on a number of issues.

The meeting took place at Hotel ITC Maurya in Chanakyapuri.

The Bangladeshi prime minister arrived here on Monday on a four-day visit.

Earlier on Tuesday, she held talks with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi following which New Delhi and Dhaka inked seven MoUs in key areas, including defence, trade and river water sharing.

The Bangladeshi PM also met Indian president Drouapdi Murmu.

Hasina, who last visited the country in 2019, was received at the airport by Union Minister Darshana Jardosh and held bilateral talks with Modi on Tuesday in the national capital.

