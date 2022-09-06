India & Bangladesh ink seven MoUs as PM Modi meets Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina in Delhi

The two leaders discussed issues related to connectivity, energy, water resources, trade & investment, border management & security, and development partnership

New Delhi: India and Bangladesh signed seven Memorandum of understanding (MoUs) on Tuesday in the presence of prime minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina in Delhi.

India-Bangladesh delegation-level talks led by PM Modi and Hasina were held at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

“Across Asia, India is the biggest market for exports from Bangladesh. To further expedite this progress, we will soon initiate discussions on a bilateral economic comprehensive partnership agreement,” PM Modi said.

India is our closest neighbour: Bangladesh PM

“I appreciate Modi ji’s visionary leadership that continues to provide added momentum to our bilateral relations. India is the most important & closest neighbour of Bangladesh. India-Bangladesh bilateral relations are known to be role model for neighborhood diplomacy,” Sheikh Hasina said.

The MoUs

Water sharing of Kushiyara river and the training of Bangladeshi railway personnel in India were among the matters covered in the MoUs.

Earlier, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the two leaders discussed issues related to connectivity, energy, water resources, trade & investment, border management & security, and development partnership. They also discussed regional & multilateral matters.

Earlier in the day, Hasina laid a wreath and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. She received a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Soon after the welcome, the Bangladesh PM said she feels happy to be in India every time while noting significant ties between New Delhi and Dhaka.

“India is our friend. Whenever I come here, it is a pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our liberation war. We have a friendly relationship, we are cooperating with each other,” she said.

PM Modi received his Bangladeshi counterpart at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

EAM S Jaishankar was also present. Rashtrapati Bhavan was decked up for Hasina’s welcome. She is set to meet president Droupadi Murmu and vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar later today.

Hasina on a 4-day visit to India

Hasina began her four-day visit to India yesterday as Bangladesh is an essential partner under India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy.

Soon after arriving in New Delhi on Monday, the Bangladesh Prime Minister met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed issues of bilateral interest. She also visited Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, a prominent pilgrimage tourist attraction in Delhi.

PM Hasina was welcomed by Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Textiles and Railways in New Delhi upon her arrival here on Monday.

Hasina’s visit is crucial and will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between India and Bangladesh.

This is her first visit after both nations’ bilateral relations touched their 50th year in 2021. Last year also marked the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence and the 100th birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of the nation.

PM Modi visited Bangladesh in 2021. Maitri Diwas celebrations were held in 20 capitals around the world including Delhi and Dhaka.

