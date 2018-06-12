Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai: Congress chief to appear before Bhiwandi court at 11 am today, address party workers at 2.30 pm

On his two-day trip to Maharashtra, Congress President Rahul Gandhi is expected to appear before a court, address booth workers, meet party corporators in Mumbai and visit the Vidarbha region.

Gandhi arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. He is scheduled to appear before a court in Thane district's Bhiwandi area at 11 am in connection with a defamation case a worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had filed against him.

Congress President @RahulGandhi arrives in Mumbai. He will be addressing booth workers in the Mumbai later today. pic.twitter.com/C9aqEnWG7Q — Congress (@INCIndia) June 12, 2018

On 2 May, the court had asked Gandhi to appear before it on 12 June to record his statement in the defamation case Rajesh Kunte had filed against him in 2014. Kunte had filed the case after watching the Congress president's speech at an election rally, in which he had alleged that the RSS was behind the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

Quoting Narayan Iyer, a criminal lawyer from Bhiwandi appearing for Rahul Gandhi, PTI reported that the court is likely to frame charges against the Congress chief in the case.

Gandhi is also expected to address party workers at 2.30 pm in Mumbai's Goregaon area as part of 'Project Shakti', which aims to empower ground-level workers and facilitate two-way communication. Later on Tuesday, he will interact with Congress corporators in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

On Wednesday, the Congress scion is scheduled to meet the kin of Dadaji Khobragade, the rural inventor who revolutionised rice farming, in Chandrapur in Vidarbha before returning to Delhi. Khobragade died at the age of 78 earlier in May after a prolonged illness.

Nearly a thousand auto-rickshaws are expected to welcome Gandhi on his day-long visit to Mumbai.

Contrary to reports, his itinerary does not mention any meeting with Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar. "Top leaders (of both parties) can meet any time, but no such meeting is on the agenda for Monday," PTI quoted a party leader as saying.

With inputs from PTI