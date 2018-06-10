Rahul Gandhi's to visit Mumbai on 12 June: 1,000 rickshaws to welcome Congress president ahead of meet with party workers

Mumbai: Around thousand auto-rickshaw drivers are all set to greet Congress President Rahul Gandhi during his Mumbai visit on 12 June. The auto-rickshaw drivers of Mumbai have decided to welcome the Congress leader as arrives in Mumbai in what is a novel way and clearly shows the connect the common man shares with the Congress leader.

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee president Sanjay Nirupam said, "Almost a thousand auto-rickshaw drivers have decided to welcome Rahul to the city. This is the love the common man feels for our party president. He ensures that the common man’s opinions, grievances, and inputs not only reach him but are also responded to. And this is the way the common man has decided to welcome him."

Taking a jibe at the ruling party at the Centre, Nirupam said, "Our's is not a 'suit-boot ki sarkar'. We are for the people and hence, people are there for us."

The Congress President will be in the city, along with Nirupam, to address almost 15,000 booth-level workers as part of the project 'Shakti', a brainchild of the Congress leader which aims at empowering the ground-level workers and facilitating two-way communication between party workers and the central leadership.

The Congress president will address the booth-level workers at Goregaon Exhibition Centre. Clearly, this is one of the most important initial moves for the Congress Party with the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections just a few months away.