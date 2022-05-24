Qutub Minar case: ASI opposes plea seeking 'restoration' of Hindu & Jain temples; verdict likely on 9 June

The Archaeological Survey of India opposed the petition saying that the Qutub complex is not a place of worship and the existing status of the monument cannot be altered

A Delhi court on Tuesday concluded the hearing on a plea seeking 'restoration of Hindu and Jain temples' inside the Qutub complex.

It has reserved 9 June for the verdict.

The plea filed by advocate Hari Shankar Jain on behalf of Jain deity Tirthankar Lord Rishabh Dev claimed that the Quwwat-ul-Islam Mosque inside the Qutub complex was built after the demolition of 27 temples.

The plea also sought permission to resume worship.

"It is the admitted position is for the last 800 years, it wasn't used by the Muslims. When there is a temple which was in existence much before the mosque, why it can't be restored?" LiveLaw quoted appellant Hari Shankar Jain as saying.

The Qutub Complex

The Qutub Minar, which is the most prominent monument in the Qutub complex was built in 1220 AD during the Delhi Sultanate rule.

Its construction was started in 1199 by Qutb-ud-din Aibak and was completed by his son-in-law Iltutmish.

It was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1993.

