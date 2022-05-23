Amid a welter of conflicting information on excavation at the site of the Sultanate-era Qutub Minar in the Capital, it has emerged that that National Monuments Authority has conducted a survey of the Quwwatul Islam mosque complex

New Delhi: Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy may on Sunday have rubbished media reports that suggested his ministry had ordered the Qutub Minar complex to be dug up, but Firstpost has accessed exclusive information that the National Monuments Authority (NMA) has actually carried out a survey around the Quwwatul Islam mosque complex.

Having identified a plethora of evidence to suggest that the complex was constructed by repurposing material from 27 razed Hindu-Jain temples, the NMA, led by former Rajya Sabha member Tarun Vijay, has already sent a detailed report to the Union Culture Ministry.

Sources told Firstpost that it was the discovery of the defaced idol of Lord Ganesha, in one of the NMA surveys, that sparked the complete exploration of the mosque.

Meanwhile, according to highly-placed sources, the mosque, which is part of the Archaeological Survey of India-protected Qutub Minar complex, was illegally used this past Eid for Friday prayers. Sources in the know told Firstpost that the issue had already been reported to the Delhi Police Commissioner and raised with the ASI.

“We just want that the truth should come out. Why are we hiding what Qutubuddin Aibek wanted everyone to know…something that he has proudly declared on the walls of the mosque. We surveyed the area and we have sent the report to the Ministry of Culture,” Vijay told Firstpost.

“Maharaja Anang Pal founded Delhi in 1052 AD. He is the one who installed the Vishnu Garud Dhwaj, now erroneously known as Iron Pillar of Mehrauli. He founded the Anang Tal behind the 27 temples. Inscriptions say that Dhillika Puri was founded by Anang Pal. It should be called the Vishnu Stambh Complex and not Mehrauli complex. Qutubuddin Aibak slaughtered people and destroyed 27 Hindu-Jain temples at this place.

“Delhi is not a city of graveyards but a great city of joy, art, culture and sacrifices by the Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib and warriors like Banda Singh Bahadur, Baba Baghel Singh, Maratha Chief Mahadaji Shinde conquered Delhi, defeated Mughals,” Vijay added.

Heres are some of the Hindu symbols and iconography found at the Quwwatul Islam mosque:

ASI’s own plaque outside the mosque declares that it was made with the “carved columns and other architectural members of twenty-seven Hindu and Jain temples’.

Already, an NMA team led by Vijay and Delhi Development Authority vice-chairman led a detailed survey of the Anang Tal, and found several encroachments besides sewage drains emptying in the 1,200-year-old historic mini-lake. It was built by the founder King of Delhi Maharaja Anang Pal Tomar in 1052 CE behind the famous 27 Hindu- Jain temples in Mehrauli area. The cleaning and beautification of the lake is slated to start shortly.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.