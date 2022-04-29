Punjab: Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla arrested in connection with clashes during anti-Khalistan rally in Patiala
The arrest was made following a high-level meeting chaired by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann
Punjab Police on Friday arrested Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader Harish Singla in connection with the clashes that broke out during an anti-Khalistan rally in Patiala earlier in the day.
The arrest was made following a high-level meeting chaired by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, NDTV reported.
According to several media reports, clashes broke out during a protest march held against a banned Khalistani outfit.
Violence erupted after the rally's organiser that identifies as Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) came face to face with pro-Khalistan elements near the Kali Mata Mandir, the reports added.
Four people including a policeman were injured. Videos from the scene showed people brandishing swords and pelting stones.
The police personnel deployed at the spot fired in the air to disperse the crowd.
#WATCH | Punjab: A clash broke out between two groups near Kali Devi Mandir in Patiala today.
Police personnel deployed at the spot to maintain law and order situation. pic.twitter.com/yZv2vfAiT6
— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022
Earlier, Mann said that the "situation was under control."
Curfew in Patiala
Meanwhile, authorities imposed an 11-hour curfew in Punjab's Patiala on Friday after clashes erupted between two groups during an anti-Khalistan march earlier in the day.
Also read: Patiala clashes: AAP blames Congress, Shiv Sena and Akali Dal for the violence as Oppn slams govt over 'lawlessness'
The curfew started at 7 pm Friday and will remain in place till 6 am Saturday, according to an order issued by Patiala district magistrate Sakshi Sawhney.
However, all emergency and essential services have been exempted from the order.
With inputs from agencies
