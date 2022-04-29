India

Punjab: Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla arrested in connection with clashes during anti-Khalistan rally in Patiala

The arrest was made following a high-level meeting chaired by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann

FP Staff April 29, 2022 19:38:22 IST
Punjab: Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla arrested in connection with clashes during anti-Khalistan rally in Patiala

Clashes erupted between two groups in Punjab's Patiala on 29 April, 2022. Image: PTI

Punjab Police on Friday arrested Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader Harish Singla in connection with the clashes that broke out during an anti-Khalistan rally in Patiala earlier in the day.

The arrest was made following a high-level meeting chaired by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, NDTV reported.

According to several media reports, clashes broke out during a protest march held against a banned Khalistani outfit.

Violence erupted after the rally's organiser that identifies as Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) came face to face with pro-Khalistan elements near the Kali Mata Mandir, the reports added.

Four people including a policeman were injured. Videos from the scene showed people brandishing swords and pelting stones.

The police personnel deployed at the spot fired in the air to disperse the crowd.

Earlier, Mann said that the "situation was under control."

Curfew in Patiala

Meanwhile, authorities imposed an 11-hour curfew in Punjab's Patiala on Friday after clashes erupted between two groups during an anti-Khalistan march earlier in the day.

Also read: Patiala clashes: AAP blames Congress, Shiv Sena and Akali Dal for the violence as Oppn slams govt over 'lawlessness'

The curfew started at 7 pm Friday and will remain in place till 6 am Saturday, according to an order issued by Patiala district magistrate Sakshi Sawhney.

However, all emergency and essential services have been exempted from the order.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 29, 2022 21:55:55 IST

TAGS:

also read

Bomb threat letter found at Sultanpur Lodhi Railway Station in Punjab; probe underway
India

Bomb threat letter found at Sultanpur Lodhi Railway Station in Punjab; probe underway

Police informed that CCTV footage is being examined as part of the investigation

A 'rubber doll' has become Punjab's chief minister: Navjot Singh Sidhu attacks CM Bhagwant Mann
Politics

A 'rubber doll' has become Punjab's chief minister: Navjot Singh Sidhu attacks CM Bhagwant Mann

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu claimed that the law and order situation in Punjab had 'deteriorated drastically' after Bhagwant Mann=led government came to power in the state. He said 40 people were killed in a month

Was Bhagwant Mann drunk when he visited a gurdwara? The row explained
Politics

Was Bhagwant Mann drunk when he visited a gurdwara? The row explained

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal accused the Punjab chief minister of visiting the gurdwara in Bathinda under the influence of alcohol