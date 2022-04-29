Patiala clashes: AAP blames Congress, Shiv Sena and Akali Dal for the violence as Oppn slams govt over 'lawlessness'

'The clashes were between Congress and Shiv Sena workers on one side and Akali Dal members on the other,' AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Raghav Chadha said

AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Raghav Chadha has blamed Opposition parties for the clashes that broke out near Kali Devi Mandir in the state's Patiala on Friday.

The leader who belongs to Punjab's ruling party said that clashes were not between two groups but between political parties. It was the Congress and Shiv Sena on the one side and the Shiromani Akali Dal on the other, he added.

I want to clarify that this unfortunate violent clash in Patiala today was not between 2 groups but the workers of 2 political parties - on one side, there were people from Shiv Sena & Congress & on the other side, people from Shiromani Akali Dal: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha pic.twitter.com/TjUzkoUltZ — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

According to several media reports, clashes broke out during a protest march held against a banned Khalistani outfit.

Violence erupted after a group that identifies as Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) came face to face with members of the Khalistani outfit, the reports added.

Earlier, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has said that the "situation is under control".

Taking to Twitter, Mann called the incident unfortunate.

He said, "I spoke with the DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state. Punjab’s peace and harmony are of utmost importance."

The incident of clashes in Patiala are deeply unfortunate. I spoke with the DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab’s peace and harmony is of utmost importance. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 29, 2022

Oppn slams govt over 'anarchy' in Punjab

Meanwhile, Opposition parties slammed the government over the law and order situation in Punjab. BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said "Will (Arvind) Kejriwal blame Centre for what we see in Patiala too?

Will Kejriwal blame Centre for what we see in Patiala too? Complete lawlessness , anarchy in a border state! Appeasement of worst kind is now visible.. free run to anarchy! AAP govt has been using police to settle personal scores instead of ensuring law & order pic.twitter.com/d8WSzXMja7 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) April 29, 2022

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said he was "concerned about the tense situation arising" due to the clashes.

Concerned about the tense situation arising due to clashes between 2 groups in Patiala. People of Patiala are peace loving and I appeal to them not to get provoked. Hope that @PunjabPoliceInd will take firm action and ensure that law and order is maintained. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 29, 2022

Singh was the Patiala Urban constituency MLA.

The National President of the Indian Youth Congress Srinivas BV questioned AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on the incident.

चुनावों के पहले, वोटों के लिए पटियाला में शांति मार्च निकालने वाले अरविंद केजरीवाल ने, अभी तक पटियाला में हुई हिंसा के बाद 'शांति' की 'अपील' भी नही की है..! क्या जो कयास लगाए जा रहे थे, वो सच है? — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) April 29, 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.