'The clashes were between Congress and Shiv Sena workers on one side and Akali Dal members on the other,' AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Raghav Chadha said

FP Staff April 29, 2022 15:27:28 IST
Patiala clashes: AAP blames Congress, Shiv Sena and Akali Dal for the violence as Oppn slams govt over 'lawlessness'

Clashes broke out in Patiala on Friday.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Raghav Chadha has blamed Opposition parties for the clashes that broke out near Kali Devi Mandir in the state's Patiala on Friday.

The leader who belongs to Punjab's ruling party said that clashes were not between two groups but between political parties. It was the Congress and Shiv Sena on the one side and the Shiromani Akali Dal on the other, he added.

 

According to several media reports, clashes broke out during a protest march held against a banned Khalistani outfit.

Violence erupted after a group that identifies as Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) came face to face with members of the Khalistani outfit, the reports added.

Earlier, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has said that the "situation is under control".

Taking to Twitter, Mann called the incident unfortunate.

He said, "I spoke with the DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state. Punjab’s peace and harmony are of utmost importance."

Oppn slams govt over 'anarchy' in Punjab

Meanwhile, Opposition parties slammed the government over the law and order situation in Punjab. BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said "Will (Arvind) Kejriwal blame Centre for what we see in Patiala too?

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said he was "concerned about the tense situation arising" due to the clashes.

Singh was the Patiala Urban constituency MLA.

The National President of the Indian Youth Congress Srinivas BV questioned AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on the incident.

Updated Date: April 29, 2022 18:49:35 IST

